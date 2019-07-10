Three to See: Trombone Shorty, Lila Downs lead a packed lineup at WorldFest

New Orleans native Trombone Shorty will perform at WorldFest in Grass Valley next week. 525 Worldwide Music Co. Inc.

California WorldFest

World/rock/jam/various genres

Thursday, July 11 to Sunday, July 14

Nevada County Fairgrounds (Grass Valley)

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Juiced-up New Orleans funk jazz star Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews and Orleans Avenue leads the pack with a Friday night headlining spot at WorldFest. The globally-focused music festival annually snares top-tier international touring acts, with the indomitable Toots & the Maytals topping the Saturday bill and Latin rock ambassador Lila Downs closing out Sunday. Glistening funk jammers Turkuaz highlight the Thursday opening ceremonies, with can’t-miss acts throughout the weekend including the electro Bhangra-Celtic mishmash of Delhi 2 Dublin, urban Latin funk powerhouse Las Cafeteras, venerable Tracy-born rocker Megan Slankard and Flamenco-rock-jazz fusion from Radio Free Honduras. $75 adult day pass; $195 for four-day pass. www.worldfest.net.

‘Music Makers’ mini music festival and art show

Various genres

4 p.m to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 13

Hacker Lab (2533 R St., Sacramento)

Take in an afternoon of “visual art made by musicians, or musical themed art by music fans” at this mini music festival and art show (a benefit for Library Of MusicLandria), with soulful standout local blues act Drop Dead Red serving as your headlining live band act (playing at 7:30 p.m.), with a DJ set from Gloamie closing it out. Also performing are Autumn Sky Hall (also of Write or Die), chilled-out indie pop act Fashionista Boyfriend, Shovel Teeth, Mateo Briscoe and Chopstick (noise set), with art on display from Carly DuHain (of Drop Dead Red), Lily Quintero, the aforementioned Autumn Sky Hall and Shovel Teeth, Julia Chiesa, Tara Elizabeth, Lauren Margaux and several others. $10-$20 suggested donation. www.facebook.com/artistsofsacramento/events.

Ruthie Foster

Blues/soul/folk/gospel

7 p.m. Friday, July 12

The Sofia

A zip through the enigmatic Ruthie Foster’s most recent record “Joy Comes Back” offers a fairly comprehensive glimpse of the roadmap of American music she is willing to traverse. You’ve got your acoustic backyard blues, open air gospel and mountaintop soul rubbing elbows with a subtly fierce take on Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.” Very little is off the table for Foster, who firmly maintains a warm pop accessibility throughout a catalog that doesn’t shy away from the grit. Katie Knipp opens. $50. www.bstreettheatre.org

Looking ahead: Preservation Hall Jazz Band. August 5 and 6 at Harris Center

You’ve got two shots to head to Folsom for the legendary Preservation Hall Jazz Band, the touring wing of the royal court of jazz in the city of New Orleans. $28-$48. www.harriscenter.net.