Three to See: Scorching blues duo Black Pistol Fire at Holy Diver

The Madisons brings its Tex-Mex down-home style to the Torch Club on Wednesday, July 24.

Black Pistol Fire

Blues/rock

7 p.m. Saturday, July 20

Holy Diver

There is little room to catch your breath when shuffling through the catalog of howling Texas (by way of Canada) devil-may-care blues rock duo Black Pistol Fire (guitarist/vocalist Kevin McKeown and drummer Eric Owen). It’s not a group that takes much time to tune things slow and low — they spend their time with the amps at full blast and likely dusted with wayward shards of drumstick bedazzled with splatters of the duo’s sweat (and blood?) as they blast through song after song of unashamedly raw, quivering bloody blues rock. Thunderpussy starts the party. $15. www.holydiversac.com.

Madisons

Rock/Americana/indie

9 p.m. Wednesday July 24

Torch Club

Just one listen (maybe even half of a listen) to Madisons’ summative hootenanny track “So Long West Texas” will tell you what you need to know about the robust and airtight Austin octet. It’s a subtly Tex-Mex down-home get-down ode to growing up poor, working blue-collar gigs and fueling good times with whatever cheap booze (or other substances, when legal) is readily available. There’s no shame and little withheld in anything that Madisons does, just an omnipresent jubilance driving their sweltering Americana stomp. $6. www.torchclub.net

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers

Rock/punk/country

7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25

Goldfield

It is virtually impossible not to hear shades of Mike Ness when listening to Sarah Shook, a self-prescribed “vegan, bisexual, atheist mom in a country band from the South” who leads her Disarmers through a no-frills freight train of blues-punk in much the same unabashed way that Ness shepherds Social Distortion. A thoroughly sturdy voyage of rock ’n’ roll, Shook would also be able to make many a classic country star blush, attacking classic twanging Americana with brooding aplomb. With Jon Emery. $12.50. www.goldfieldtradingpost.com

Looking ahead: Daydream Festival, Aug. 3 at Dwellpoint Studios

Year three for this one-day feast of local art and music boasts more than a dozen indie acts, including rising stars Madi Sipes and the Painted Blue, Munechild, Plum Anderson, Sun Valley Gun Club and several others. www.facebook.com/PeachHousePresents