Three to See: ‘Sunday funday’ features Girls Rock Sacramento at Ace of Spades

Girls Rock Sacramento, a local nonprofit (helmed by longtime local vocalist Larisa Bryski) helps girls and those who identify as girls build self esteem through music education. Girls Rock Sacramento

Girls Rock Sacramento Teen Camp Showcase

Rock/pop/indie

Noon Sunday, July 28

Ace of Spades

Hard to believe summer is already starting its wind down, but what a summer it’s surely been for the young women who spent this week at day camp with Girls Rock Sacramento. The group is a local nonprofit (helmed by longtime local vocalist Larisa Bryski) that helps girls and those who identify as girls build self esteem through music education, collaboration and empowerment. As has become tradition, their week of musical exploration and melting faces culminates with an afternoon rock ‘n’ roll showcase at Ace of Spades to show off their chops, with Sad Girlz Club and Ruby Jaye (and perhaps a few surprises) also slated to perform. Doors 11 a.m. $10 adv./$15 door. www.aceofspadessac.com.

The Beths

Rock/pop/punk

8 p.m. Sunday, July 28

Harlow’s

It is borderline absurd how catchy the Beths are. It’s the kind of zippy rock that, if it wasn’t so effervescently engrossing, would almost piss you off for inducing such a precariously high rate of head bobs. Their breakout 2018 record “Future He Hates Me” is a harmony-slathered joyride, captained by Elizabeth Stokes (hence the band name) and a group of pals from New Zealand who met in college while studying jazz. That education provided the requisite precision that shines through on a record that doesn’t conflate jubilantly fun with lazily basic. Girl Friday and Aerial View start the party. Doors 7 p.m. $12 adv./$14 door. www.harlows.com.

CBGB Tribute Show/ Cafe Colonial Fundraiser

Rock/pop/punk

8 p.m. Friday, July 26

Cafe Colonial

Beloved Stockton Boulevard all-age venue Cafe Colonial is open and hosting shows after shuttering last year. It was quickly bought and spruced up by the purveyors of the Blue Lamp, and they’re looking to upgrade the venue’s sound system. Such is the aim of this fundraising gig, where a hodgepodge of members from various local bands (including members of the Moans, Sick Burn, Mr. T Experience, Danger Inc, the Enlows, Peace Killers, TV Static, Abinormals and others) assemble to perform songs by the likes of the Ramones, Talking Heads, Joan Jett, Stiv Bators and Blondie – acts that planted the seeds of their fame at legendary New York punk club CBGB. $10 to $20 suggested donation. cbgbtribute.eventbrite.com.

Looking ahead: The Brothers Comatose with Goodnight, Texas. October 12 at Goldfield

Bay Area blues/bluegrass heroes “BroCo” are back with a revamped lineup and the irresistible Goodnight, Texas opening. A sellout feels inevitable, don’t dawdle! $18. www.goldfieldtradingpost.com.