Backstreet’s back in Sacramento; see the iconic boy band perform at the Golden 1 Center

The ’90s are alive and well, and with a new album and tour, Backstreet’s back in Sacramento (alright).

Iconic pop band Backstreet Boys released their 10th studio album, “DNA,” in January, and it debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200. The band is now on a world tour to support the album and will stop for a concert and official after party in Sacramento on August 1.

The DNA World Tour will be the Backstreet Boys’ biggest arena tour in 18 years, according to the band’s record label, RCA. The tour includes nearly 30 European and over 40 North American shows in three months.

The DNA World Tour will also be the band’s first stop in Sacramento since 2013, when they played at Ace of Spades.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Backstreet Boys will perform at the Golden 1 Center on Thursday, August 1, at 8 p.m. Immediately following the concert, the band will host an official afterparty at Goldfield Trading Post for fans 21 years old and up.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=0gHe5OSsXk0

All electronic tickets for the Golden 1 Center concert come with a digital copy of the “DNA” album, according to Ticketmaster.

VIP tickets to the afterparty are available, and include a meet-and-greet and photo with some members of the band. According to the event’s ticketing page, band members Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and A.J. McLean are expected to appear at the Sacramento afterparty.

Baylee Littrell, country artist and son of Backstreet member Brian Littrell, will perform as the opening act for the DNA World Tour.

Since their formation in 1993, the Backstreet Boys have released albums and performed, including a two-year residency in Las Vegas. The new album is their first since 2013, and was an effort to recognize each member’s place in the band, according to a news release from RCA.

“That’s what I love about this album,” said Kevin Richardson, one of the band’s vocalists, in the release. “We were able to bring all of our influences and styles into one coherent piece of work. These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It’s our DNA. We’re really proud of that.”

If you go

What: Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour

When: Thursday, Aug. 1; doors open at 7 p.m., concert begins at 8 p.m.

Where: Golden 1 Center, 500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento