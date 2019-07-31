Three to See: Music and art collide at third and final Daydream Festival

Madi Sipes & the Painted Blue will cap the final Daydream Fest on Saturday. Nick Ingham

Daydream Fest

Indie/pop/various genres

1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, August 3

Dwellpoint (530 Q St., Sacramento)

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It’s the third and final year for the Daydream Fest, a mashup of art and music thrown by local collaborative Peach House (which is now on the hunt for a permanent brick-and-mortar space). The swan song for this event features knee-weakening San Francisco (by way of Placerville) sultry soul pop trio Madi Sipes & the Painted Blue as well as indie pop act Cones in the top spots of a 15-band bill that includes Munechild, Plum Anderson, Mallard, Clear Blue , Sabrina is Not in this Chat, Yo! and the Electric, Gamma People, Sun Valley Gun Club and others. There will also be a dozen artists, art installations and craft vendors joining the festivities. $20 adv./$25 door. www.tickettailor.com/events/peachhousepresents.

Kevin Gordon Trio

Blues/rock/swamp

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 7

Momo

A gig from chiseled Louisiana blues professor (perhaps prophet?) Kevin Gordon is as unrelentingly captivating as it is complex. At times you’ll simply need to park it and listen to him hold court over life in the bayou and traversing its lonely highways and rusted backroads. At others you’ll be lost in the swaying groove of his molasses-thick zig-zagging vocal dalliances and mossy reverbing electric blues that does its level best to keep things cooled down, but inevitably slow-churns its share of steamy swamped soul. Gordon (who counts the likes of Buddy Miller, Lucinda Williams and Todd Snider as fans) kicks off the Wednesday “Blues & Bourbon” slate for August, with the Lucky Losers, Guitar Shorty and Two Tone Steiny & Danny Sandoval on deck. Doors 5:30 p.m. $12. www.momosacramento.com.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Jazz/blues/soul

7:30 p.m. Monday, August 5 & Tuesday, August 6

Harris Center

Speaking of Louisiana, there are still seats available at both gigs from the inescapably effervescent Preservation Hall Jazz Band, who for decades have served as ambassadors of New Orleans jazz. The group is touring in support of their latest fiery release and its accompanying documentary, “A Tuba to Cuba,” chronicling the group’s 2015 visit to the island and it’s exploration of the connection between Crescent City jazz and the music of Cuba. “We had never experienced a moment like this,” band leader Ben Jaffe said in a statement. “It felt as though all roads were intersecting at once.” $28-$52. www.harriscenter.net.

Looking ahead: City of Trees. September 21 at Papa Murphy’s Park

Alt-rock heroes Incubus (who in September will be in the midst of a 20th anniversary tour for seminal album “Make Yourself”) and Portugal. The Man top a tasty City of Trees lineup, with Hot Chip, Strumbellas, Joywave and lots more in the act. A bevy of presales start Thursday, August 1, with the general on-sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 2. alt947.radio.com/events/city-trees-2019