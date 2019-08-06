Three to See: A flurry of funk in Rocklin with Big Sam’s Funky Nation

Big Sam’s Funky Nation, seen here in front of New Orleans’ Louis Armstrong Park, is bringing the funk to Rocklin. Stephen Klein Management

Big Sam’s Funky Nation

Funk/rock/hip-hop/jazz

7 p.m. Saturday, August 10

Amphitheater at Quarry Park (4000 Rocklin Rd., Rocklin)

There are indeed sections of the Quarry Park Amphitheater where low-back chairs are permitted, but we can surmise “Big Sam” Williams and his Funky Nation wouldn’t support anyone actually using them. Sitting down would seem rather amiss while staring down the avalanche of funk careening down the mountain. This New Orleans-bred collective will dabble anywhere from the Brothers Johnson’s floor-flashing slap funk to Steve Wonder’s vintage soul-pop to Daft Punk’s mad hatter electro-disco. This is pure, unashamed wigglin’ music – save the sitting for watching the John Tesh “Live at Red Rocks” DVD. Element Brass Band opens. $15-$20. funkynation.eventbrite.com.

Marty O’Reilly & the Old Soul Orchestra

Folk/rock/Americana

7 p.m. Friday, August 9

Harlow’s

It’s easy to think of “roots music” as a down-to-the-details recreation of or homage to a genre long since faded into history. We’re not calling Santa Cruz’s Marty O’Reilly a “revisionist historian” here, but trying to wrap your head around his vision of what roots music is/was is all part of the tantalizing mystique of his Old Soul Orchestra (resonator guitar, upright bass, fiddle, keys and drums). It’s enrapturing in its craftiness, at times puzzlingly abstract in its arrangements, emotively robust and unrelentingly honest. It’s like a trek through a yellowed and frayed map of the American frontier, but a map that was hidden away and never shown to anyone – there was too much weird stuff going on when they drew it. Jessica Malone opens. Doors 6 p.m. $20. www.harlows.com.

Gretchen Peters

Americana/folk

8 p.m. Friday, August 9

Sutter Creek Theatre

A revered staple of the Nashville music scene, the affable and alluring Gretchen Peters will perform this show as a duo alongside Barry Walsh on piano and accordion. Expect a hefty dose of songs from her whimsical female character-driven album “Dancing With the Beast” (inspired in part by the 2017 Women’s Marches and the #MeToo movement), as well as some possible cuts from her in-progress record of Mickey Newbury tunes, on which she is collaborating with the likes of Buddy Miller, Wayne Moss and Will Kimbrough. $22-$26. www.suttercreektheater.com

Looking ahead: Explosions in the Sky. September 17 at the Crest Theatre.

Masterful instrumental psych rock composers Explosions in the Sky celebrate their 20th anniversary this year – how the heck did that happen?! $30-$50. www.crestsacramento.com.