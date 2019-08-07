311’s versatility means fans can expect only one thing in Sacramento: a great concert

The reggae and rap-metal fusion band 311 plays Papa Murphy’s Park on Friday, August 16. Courtesy of 311

Nick Hexum, singer/guitarist/keyboardist of 311, is well aware that many bands that have been around nearly 30 years, like his group, have made releasing albums of new material a rare occurrence – or essentially quit making new albums altogether.

This happens for logical reasons. Veteran bands can tour on their back catalogs because fans come mostly to hear the songs they know. And albums don’t sell in today’s world of streaming and downloads, which makes it hard to justify spending the money and time it takes to record new material.

But 311 is one long-running band that is bucking that trend. The group 13thstudio album. Called ‘Voyager,” is out now, arriving two years after 311’s previous effort, “Mosaic,” an unusually short span by today’s standards, especially for a group that tours as extensively as 311.

They’ll bring that new music, with old favorites, to Sacramento’s Papa Murphy’s Park next Friday, August 16, for a show. Fans can expect something they’ve never seen before.

For Hexum, 311 has very good reasons to want to keep the creative engines pumping.

“I think if a musician believes that his creativity has peaked and it is all in the past, well then that’s going to be the reality. For some reason, we still believe in our hearts that we have just as exciting of music or more than ever (to make),” he said in a recent phone interview. “We are aware that we have been doing it for a long time, so that kind of went into the urgency of like ‘Hey, people are still really excited for our new music. Let’s keep doing it while this window is open.’”

If anything, 311 has been feeling a creative rebirth over the past four years or so. Hexum looks back on “Mosaic” as an album that opened new doors creatively and put the band on a path the will keep the group inspired for some time to come.

“With ‘Mosaic,’ we kind of broke open this new feeling where OK, we’re going to make a certain part of the album classic 311 with the riff rock and the hip-hop incorporation,” Hexum said, offering his description of two main elements in the band’s signature mix of styles. “And we’re also going to have some departures that are new sounds that you’ve never heard before because otherwise, you’re like, well, we don’t want to completely leave our old style, but we can’t keep doing the same thing. So, we realized, all right, we’re going to do both (things).”

To that end, “Mosaic” took 311 into new stylistic places on a few songs and also featured some modern production touches that were new to the group. Hexum said “Voyager,” finds the members of 311 – himself, drummer Chad Sexton, bassist, P-Nut, guitarist Tim Mahoney and vocalist/deejay SA Martinez – taking the exploration of new elements to a new level.

“We’re (taking) that even further on this current album, which has some new styles that you haven’t heard from us before, modern production, just getting into new territory,” Hexum said. “Then you’re going to have super-classic, heavy riffs. It’s something for both people. I think true 311 fans love when we explore, but they also wouldn’t want us to completely leave our roots behind. So we’ve kind of settled into having this kind of dichotomy of two sides of our band. It seems to be really working well.”

Hexum cites the dubstep-inflected “Too Late,” from “Mosaic” as an example of a song that broke new ground on “Mosaic,” and “Voyager” includes a song (it’s title wasn’t finalized at the time of the interview) that continues in that direction.

Hexum also said “Voyager,” which like “Mosaic” features songs produced by Scotch Ralston and Jonathan Feldmann, includes a pair of funk tunes that add a different slant to the 311 sound, one in a lighter, jazzier direction and a second on that has a harder edge. Another song that’s a new wrinkle, he said, is “Good Feeling.” One of five singles that were released in advance of the release of “Voyager” – the other is the reggae-rock track “Don’t You Worry” – “Good Feeling” was influenced by the South African-inflected sound of Paul Simon’s “Graceland”-era music.

“It just takes you into a new place of wanting to dance,” Hexum said of “Good Feeling.” “I’m so excited for that. It’s kind of a simple song. It’s not a really hard song. It’s just a song about joy, and it really comes through.”

How many songs from “Voyager” get played night to night on 311’s summer tour is an open question. That’s because the group doesn’t decide on each set list until the day of the show.

The trick, Hexum said, is to craft a show that has a good balance older songs fans want to hear, as well as newer material, while creating a nice flow to the show.

“You have to find that right balance,” he said. “That’s something that we discuss a lot, and occasionally disagree. But fortunately, we have an odd number of band members, so if it needs to come down to a vote, it will. But most of the time we just kind of talk it out and reach a consensus.”

If you go

311 and Dirty Heads

Where: Papa Murphy’s Park

When: 5:45 p.m. Friday, August 16

Price: $56-$90; all tickets are general admission

Tickets: Ticketmaster.com