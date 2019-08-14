Three to See: Feminist-inspired folk with Lindsay White at Claimstake

Lindsay White is the head honcho behind San Diego’s Lady Brain Collective and has drawn apt comparisons to the likes of Ani DiFranco and Regina Spektor.

Lindsay White Duo

Folk/rock/Americana

6 p.m. Monday, August 19

Claimstake Brewing (11366 Monier Park Place, Rancho Cordova)

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lindsay White’s newest electro-folk life-and-times epic “Let Love Lead the Way” is exactly the kind of tune we need in 2019 (it was written for this year’s San Diego Women’s March). Actually, we need several like it, and there are plenty congregating in the effervescent catalog of this firey upstart who identifies as a “queer intersectional feminist, mental health advocate, grief support advocate and writer.” She is the head honcho behind San Diego’s Lady Brain Collective and has drawn apt comparisons to the likes of Ani DiFranco and Regina Spektor. There is a biting, ethereal snap to her plush brand of Americana and folk, but one that can’t shade its vibrant inner glow. Free. www.facebook.com.

The Blasters with Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys and Jesse Dayton

Rock/rockabilly/country/punk

7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 18

Harlow’s

This one offers up a borderline relentless trio of swinging rockabilly, country and punk mainstay acts, captained by legendarily wiley blues rockers the Blasters (fronted by Phil Alvin, brother to Dave Alvin, who himself makes an appearance in Auburn next weekend with Jimmie Dale Gilmore). In the middle slot is Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, 25-year veterans of western swing and country boogie who have opened many a show for the brothers Alvin over the years. Kicking it off is veteran country rocker Jesse Dayton, who has kicked in guitar work for the likes of Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and Ryan Bingham and just dished up a plank-spanking new album of bar room covers, “Mixtape Volume 1.” Doors 6:30 p.m. $25 adv./ $30 door. www.harlows.com.

Gypsy Temple with LAW and OneLegChuck

Alternative/rock

7 p.m. Sunday, August 18

Momo

While the Blasters et al are getting after it downstairs, a gig upstairs at Momo will feature Seattle’s Gypsy Temple, a group that might have a legitimate claim as torchbearers of the next generation of alternative rock. The hooks are husky enough to recall fabled alt rockers of the ‘90s and their ‘00s disciples like Coheed & Cambria, but there’s a controlled mayhem in what they’re doing that allows the group’s more globally-focused elements to shine through. The band features a cello and pays soulful and not-so-subtle homage to lead singer Cameron Miles Lavi-Jones’ African-American and Jewish roots. L.A.’s LAW headlines the show with local staple OneLegChuck also performing. Doors 6 p.m. $10 adv./$12 door, all ages. www.momosacramento.com.

Looking ahead: Loudon Wainwright III. Jan. 31 at Miner’s Foundry

We’re jumping way ahead to 2020 on this one, but an appearance in the foothills from legendary folk singer (and occasional actor) Loudon Wainwright III is plenty to get excited about. $30-$40. www.minersfoundry.org.