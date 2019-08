Give ‘em 3 steps: Lynyrd Skynyrd says farewell before you’ll never see ‘em no more

Lynyrd Skynyrd performed at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. The band will be in Wheatland next week on their farewell tour. Courtesy of the California MId-State Fair

Lynyrd Skynrd has joined several other major rock acts, including Kiss, Elton John and Ozzy Osbourne, that have decided to retire from touring and are doing farewell tours to mark the occasion.

For the members of Skynyrd, the decision came down to wanting to go out on their terms, rather than having touring taken away from them. For their California farewell, the band will play Toyota Ampitheatre in Wheatland on Saturday, Aug. 17. Their final show will be in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Oct. 12.

“Well, the major reason, a lot of it, actually has to do with Gary’s health,” guitarist Rickey Medlocke said in a recent phone interview. “He’s had a lot of ups and downs in the recent years, heart (disease), etc., you know. Basically, he’s not able to go out and do the real grind as such. And we’re all, we completely understand that. I promised Gary almost, what is it, 24, years ago, that I would be with him through everything. I wanted to be there with him standing on stage until the last note of ‘Free Bird’ was hit. So you know, I hope I’ve done my job and I hope that the fans have enjoyed us. I hope that maybe there will be some special shows here and there that we’ll maybe end up doing (in the future). But as far as the real heavy touring, this will go right through the end of the year, and then we’ll see what happens. But the main reason is we want to give Gary a break. We want to watch out for him. Honestly, this is the best way to do it, go out on a high note and bid farewell.”

Gary, of course is Gary Rossington, the guitarist and last remaining original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd. In October 2015, Rossington was sidelined by a heart attack and has had complications since then. It’s clear from talking to Medlocke that health issues have taken a toll on Rossington and the band wanted to give fans a proper farewell tour rather than be abruptly forced off of the road by a health setback or some other problem.

“I know that the fans, a lot of fans are really sad about it because it (Skynyrd’s tours) gave them something to look forward to every summer and come out and have a good time and listen to the music and all of that kind of stuff,” Medlocke said. “I’ve often said to a lot of people, and I’ve said in interviews, that while it lasted, people should take the time and the opportunity to get out and see the band and have a good time with us because you never knew when you were going to wake up one day and we had called it a day. So that time is here.”

Medlocke said the band is making sure the last time around the touring circuit will be memorable by assembling setlists that go beyond the expected selection of hits and fan favorites and bringing out production that will be unique to this tour. However, according to song data posted on setlist.fm, the band had little variance in its setlists for concerts in July, with the same 14 songs being played almost every night. However, the band promises a show that does more than just encourage fans to rock out.

“The production part of it is going to be really spectacular,” Medlocke said. “There are a lot of surprises in it, a lot of things that I think that will make even grown men weep. I think (the show covers) some exciting times in the band’s history and in the band’s life, so I hope everybody comes out and enjoys it as much as we’ve enjoyed actually putting it together.”

There’s plenty of tragedy and high notes in the band’s history to share. Some of the triumphs came early as the group, based out of Jacksonville, Florida – not exactly known as a hotbed of promising acts at the time – overcame hardscrabble beginnings and several personnel changes to scrap their way to a record deal in the early 1970s with a hard-hitting but soulful brand of Southern rock.

With early hits like the epic “Free Bird” and “Sweet Home Alabama” helping the group gain a foothold, Lynyrd Skynyrd appeared to be hitting a musical peak with their fifth album, the 1977 release “Street Survivors.” But the album had been out only three days when an October plane crash claimed the lives of singer/songwriter and band leader Ronnie Van Zant, as well as guitarist Steve Gaines and backing singer Cassie Gaines (Steve’s sister), among others.

It looked like Lynyrd Skynyrd had come to a sudden, premature and tragic end. But in 1987, surviving members Rossington, guitarist Allen Collins, bassist Leon Wilkeson, keyboardist Billy Powell and drummer Artimus Pyle decided to revive Skynyrd, bringing in guitarist Ed King (who was in Skynyrd from 1972 to 1975) and singer Johnny Van Zant to replace his late brother, Ronnie, in the new edition of the group.

Lynyrd Skynyrd has been together ever since, putting out eight studio albums and several live releases, while becoming a steady and successful presence on the touring circuit, even though the group endured its share of detractors who never felt the latter-day version of the band measured up to the original model. There have been numerous personnel changes during this second chapter, some of which were necessitated by the deaths of Collins in 1990, Wilkeson in 2001, Powell in 2009 and bassist Eon Evans that same year, losses that have only deepened the tragic elements of the Skynyrd story.







Today’s band includes Rossington, Van Zant, Medlocke (who was an early member of Skynyrd from 1971-1972 before he went on to form the band Blackfoot, which enjoyed a successful run, especially from 1979 and 1981, when that group notched three top 50 albums), Michael Cartellone (drums), Mark Matejka (guitar), Peter Keys (keyboards) and Keith Christopher (bass).

The history of Lynyrd Skynyrd is told in a documentary, “If I Leave Here Tomorrow,” which premiered in March 2018 at the South By Southwest Film Festival in Austin, TX. Various band members participated in the story, and Medlocke is pleased the film gave Rossington a chance to tell the story of the band from his perspective. Medlocke praised the film for presenting a balanced look at the group, capturing the brotherhood that existed during Skynyrd’s early years and not just the infamous conflicts and fights that have been highlighted in other documentaries on the band.

“It portrays the guys as a band of brothers that got together with an incredible writer named Ronnie Van Zandt, along with Gary (Rossington) and Allen (Collins) and came up with stuff that was from the heart, that really, really made history,” Medlocke said. “I believe that all of that is portrayed in there. There are happy moments, as well as there are sad moments. It’s a roller coaster ride through the history of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and I’m very happy that Gary had a chance to get on film and tell his side of everything.”

