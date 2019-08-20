Three to See: Gold Lion Summer Festival offers three wildly unpredictable nights

Gold Lion, a music instruction and performance space helmed by local standout Ross Hammond, has 10 acts queued up for a three-night mini-fest.

Gold Lion Summer Festival

Jazz/experimental/rock/various genres

7 p.m. Friday, August 23 through Sunday, August 25

Gold Lion Arts (2733 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento)

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gold Lion, a music instruction and performance space helmed by local standout Ross Hammond, has 10 acts queued up over this three-night mini-fest. I’m not even going to attempt to tell you what to expect. Friday features a trio of Vinny Golia, Steuart Liebig and Nathan Hubbard, jazz soloist Neil Welch, “trio of musical humans” NBOKS! and local experimental rockers Instagon. Saturday has Hammond performing as a duo with Jay Nair, with Invasive Species (a duo of Kevin Corcoran and Gentleman Surfer’s Jon Bafus) and art rock band Grex. Sunday has the explorative Out of Bounds Trio, south and central Asia-inspired Swimming in Negal and free-flowing jazz act Maximum Ernst 4tet. $15 (per night). www.facebook.com/pg/Goldlionarts/events

Mike Blanchard and the Californios CD release

Rock/country/blues

7 p.m. Saturday, August 24

The Side Door (2900 Franklin Blvd., Sacramento)

The Californios are kind enough to point out that the Side Door is an alcohol-free venue, but that Hop Gardens is right next door for tasty brews (and good pizza, too). Truth be told, you might fancy a few fingers of lower-shelf bourbon after soaking up this gig; the Hideaway is down the street for that. Whatever your firewater of choice is, their brand new album “Dark Secrets” (which they celebrate this evening) likely strikes the right chord at one point or another – it’s a robust eight-pack of locally crafted twanging backroads country rock and sonorously rich and breezy Americana. www.facebook.com/events/1822430051236233. $10.

Destroy Boys

Rock/punk

6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 25

Harlow’s

There’s a heck of a lot to be excited about for the members of Sacramento-bred Destroy Boys. Only one of them is out of their teenage years but all four are in a band that’s been name-dropped in Rolling Stone and is surging towards stardom after less than five years. 2018’s “Make Room” is raw, purely unfettered punk rock intensity, dutiful showing off the group’s ability to blast through the requisite two-minute thrashers but offering glimpses of some already refined songwriting chops. With Grumpster and On Drugs. Doors 6 p.m., all ages. $10 adv./$12 door. www.harlows.com.

Looking ahead: Starlet Room opening party with Th’ Losin Streaks, Dog Party. Sept. 6

Momo Lounge, the oft-reimagined space above Harlow’s, is one again getting a makeover, reopening as a refreshed live music space and now dubbed the Starlet Room. Garage rockers Th’ Losin Streaks and pop punk breakout Dog Party cut the ribbon. $15. www.facebook.com.