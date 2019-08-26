Three to See: 30 local acts lined up to play Chalk It Up!

Sacramento artist Jolene Russell creates a chalk painting on the sidewalk at the 28th annual Chalk it Up! Festival on Sunday, September 2, 2018 in Sacramento, Calif. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Chalk It Up! Festival

Various genres

Saturday, August 31 to Monday, September 2

Fremont Park

You never want to sleep on the showcase of top-tier local musical talent enclosed within the tapestry of chalk drawings at this beloved annual Labor Day shindig, with around 30 acts lined up over the weekend. A performance from Girls Rock Sacramento kicks things off at 10 a.m. Saturday with sets to follow from Shot Gun Slim, singer-songwriter Symytry and closing slots from Auburn hip-hop artist J. Ross Parrelli and Bru Lei. Sunday features Chalk It Up! and Sacramento perennial favorite party rockers the Brodys closing the day at 5 p.m., preceded by upstart Ghost Town Rebellion and local veterans Kevin & Allyson Seconds, Kepi and newcomers Gamma People. Monday features a variety of rock acts including a finale trio of Loose Engines, Mondo Deco and scorching garage rock mainstay Th Losin’ Streaks. Free. chalkitup.org/performers

Band of Coyotes

Rock/indie/blues/folk

8 p.m. Saturday, August 31

Old Ironsides

There can be no looking past germinating quintet Band of Coyotes in sizing up the next wave of emerging Sacramento rock talent. Their new track (with accompanying video shot in Midtown) “Hypnotized” is a varnished piece of viscously plush indie rock, illuminated by a prism of zig-zag guitar riffs and soaring vocals, flashing plenty of reasons to be intrigued over their potential. Another single, “Don’t Know Why,” is set for release in September and an EP is on the way in the coming months. They’re sharing this bill with Fontaine Classic and Bay Area alternative rockers the Happys. $7. www.theoldironsides.com.

The Foundry Sings

Choral/crowd participation

6 p.m. Wednesday, September 4

Miners Foundry (Nevada City)

A slight departure from our usual diet of gigs here at “Three to See,” but this series smacks of too much fun not to mention. Modeled after a weekly drop-in event in Toronto called “Choir! Choir! Choir,” this quarterly collaborative event is open to all comers – and the ability to read sheet music is not a prerequisite. Attendees are given music sheets for a popular contemporary song on arrival, curators Rod Baggett and Jonathan Meredith will teach vocal arrangement and lead practice sessions, and the culminating group singalong will be filmed and put on YouTube; check out videos of recent installments on the event website. $10. www.minersfoundry.org.

Looking ahead: DOCO Block Party with Vanilla Ice. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. September 8 at Downtown Commons

Alright stop, collaborate and listen … it’s a free Vanilla Ice block party gig flanked by more than enough local DOCO vendors to ensure he will not bust a left and head to the next block. I could go all day with this (I’m on a roll, it’s time to go solo) but I’ll stop there. www.facebook.com/docosacramento.