Jazz violinst Mads Tolling warms up for North American tour with fun show at The Sofia

Violinist Mads Tolling returns to Sacramento to share the music of his favorite American composers. He is teaming up with guitarist Jeff Massanari to perform at The Sofia on Friday, September 6. Siegel Artist Management

With two Grammy Awards under his belt and a major tour in the offing, violinist Mads Tolling returns to Sacramento to share the music of his favorite American composers. He is teaming up with guitarist Jeff Massanari to perform at The Sofia on Friday, September 6.

The program will feature such standards as Hoagy Carmichael’s “Stardust,” Duke Ellington’s “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing),” and Fats Waller’s “Honeysuckle Rose.” Tolling pays tribute to some of his violin heroes, whose recordings captivated him as he was growing up in Denmark.

“My first time listening to jazz violin was listening to a Grappelli recording, and then Svend Asmussen, my countryman, who I saw in concert,” said Tolling. In 2016 Tolling released an album in which he covered some of Asmussen’s music, in addition to Gershwin’s “Someone to Watch Over Me” and Turner Layton’s “After You’ve Gone.”

“It is great to combine these standards with music by some of the great jazz violinists, including Stephane Grappelli’s ‘Souvenir de Vilingen’ and ‘Minor Swing,’ Svend Asmussen’s ‘Scandinavian Shuffle’ and Jean-Luc Ponty’s ‘Last Memories of Her,’ along with Chick Corea’s ‘Armando’s Rhumba,’” said Tolling, describing his tentative plans for his Sacramento performance. “We could even play a little funk and rock.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Both Tolling and his sister practiced violin growing up and became street performers.

“We would busk on the streets of Copenhagen playing classical music and Scandinavian folk music,” said Tolling. “I first studied very hard with a private teacher, practicing my Mozart, Beethoven, and Haydn. Then eventually I got into jazz.”

Performing got into Tolling’s blood and he is now part of the Bay Area’s active jazz community. In 2005, he was awarded his first Grammy in the classical crossover category for “4 + Four,” a recording by the Turtle Island String Quartet. The second Grammy came in 2007 for “A Love Supreme: The Legacy of John Coltrane.”

Tolling is not a stranger to Sacramento, having performed at Sacramento State University as part of the Turtle Island String Quartet, during halftime at a Kings game in Arco Arena, and with a Swedish choir at Folsom prison. During his return engagement at The Sofia, Tollings and his fellow performer Massanari will be warming up for a North American tour that will open in New York City on September 17, with dates lined up in Boston, Chicago and Calgary, among other major cities. They’ll come back to the Bay Area later for performances in San Ramon and Tiburon.

The United States seems to Tolling like the right place for a jazz career because it brings the art form back to its origins. “I think jazz is really a true American art form,” said Tolling, “because it couldn’t have occurred anywhere else than here with European harmonies and African rhythms melting together.”

But Tolling fears that American jazz may be showing its age.

“I think it is still dynamic, yes, but jazz is perhaps even more vibrant in Europe than it is here,” he said. “A big part of the reason is that jazz in the U.S. has become more of a museum piece for people, instead of it being treated like the constantly moving, in-the-moment thing that it truly is. Jazz is really about communication in real time.”

Tolling has made it part of his career to share what he sees as the fundamental lessons of jazz. “I am all about spreading the word of jazz to young people, and to get them involved in improvisation,” he said. “The cool thing about jazz is that if you master it, you can pretty much dive into any style of music and survive, because jazz is so intricate, melodically, rhythmically, and harmony-wise. I think the more we can get the word out about jazz and show people that it isn’t just your grandpa’s music, but has real meaning and merit in 2019, the better it is going to survive.”

If you go

What: Mads Tolling and Jeff Massanari: Masters of Jazz Violin

Where: The Sofia, 2700 Capital Avenue, Sacramento

When: Friday, September 6, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.)

Info: https://bstreettheatre.org/

Price: $30