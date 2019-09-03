Three to See: The Shelters, a protege of Tom Petty, return to Sacramento at Holy Diver

The Shelters last played Sacramento when they opened for Tom Petty in 2017.

The Shelters with the Jacks

Indie/rock/pop

7 p.m. Sunday, September 8

Holy Diver

The last time we saw rollicking upstart L.A. rockers the Shelters in Sacramento was opening for Tom Petty at Golden 1 Center on Sept. 1, 2017, a mere 31 days before Petty’s tragic death that October. Few shouldered the heartache of Petty’s passing more than the Shelters – the legendary rocker took the burgeoning band under his wing as a mentor in their infancy and co-produced their shimmering 2016 self-titled record. He left deep fingerprints on a markedly refined, sun-splashed rock ‘n roll debut. It’s been relatively quiet from Shelters camp since the release of a record that felt like a cocked and loaded catapult, but they’re reloading with their sophomore “Jupiter Sidecar,” due out Sept. 20. In the middle spot is the Jacks, another L.A. band steeped deep in throwback glam-flecked British Invasion rock. Roland Tonies starts it off. $10. www.holydiversac.com.

Gene Evaro Jr. with Ten Foot Tiger

Soul/pop/rock

8 p.m. Thursday, September 12

Starlet Room

The newly-minted Starlet Room (a reimagining of the oft-reshuffled space above Harlow’s) is in full swing, with its opening gala with Th Losin’ Streaks and Dog Party on Friday, Sept. 6 and shack-shakin’ Delta blues act Howell Devine on Wednesday, Sept. 11, leading up to smoldering soulman Gene Evaro Jr. A surge in popularity for Evaro Jr. seems virtually inevitable, given his ability to pen a spit-shined, airwave-ready tune (check out the new “I’m Sorry I Ain’t Rich Yet” for proof) as the centerpiece to his lavish spread of slow-simmered soul, pop-rock balladry and funk. Local funk-jam trio Ten Foot Tiger kicks it off. Doors 7 p.m. $12 adv./$14 door. www.thestarletroom.com.

‘Planned Parenthood Benefit Show 2: Reproductive Right Boogaloo’ with Vinnie Guidera, Salt Wizard

Rock/indie

8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Blue Lamp

Local standout indie psych rock act Vinnie Guidera & the Dead Birds, which last year dished up a crafty new album “Shedding,” is your host for the second installment of this benefit show for Planned Parenthood, which will have a local representative on hand. Plush indie rock act Salt Wizard, Car Crash Hearts and Maddy Smith’s new project Mnad Dog will all be performing – there will also be a raffle with some prizes up for grabs from several local vendors. $10. www.facebook.com.

Looking ahead: Sonoma Harvest Festival. Sept. 14-15 and 21-22 at B.R. Cohn Winery

There’s still tickets to snag for these cozy, genre-spanning days of music in the Sonoma Valley, with four different five-band lineups. Daily headliners are Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Chvrches and Death Cab for Cutie. sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com.