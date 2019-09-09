Three to See: Golden Shoulders celebrates first new album in 10 years

Adam Carroll released a stirring piece of folk blues, “I Walked in Them Shoes,” earlier in the year, following that up with a full-length collaboration, “Good Farmer,” with his wife Chris Carroll. Broken Jukebox Media

Golden Shoulders album release

Rock/indie/folk

8 p.m. Saturday, September 14

The Plaza Gallery (998 Plaza Dr., Grass Valley)

Though a few mini-releases have popped up here and there, it’s been a decade since we last saw a new full-length album from Nevada City’s Golden Shoulders, the moniker of Adam Kline and whomever he’s talked into being a part of Golden Shoulders on that particular day. There has been a sizable rotating cast of Shoulders over the years, with the most recent incarnation ready to celebrate the release of “Could This Be the End” this weekend along with openers Big Whoop. The first two tracks, “Golden Gates” and “Old Country” are already out in the world, giving a glimpse of a revitalized brand of Kline’s ever-inventive and infectiously janky indie folk – or perhaps it’s a massive Trojan Horse, we’re not sure yet. Doors 7 p.m. $13. www.thecenterforthearts.org

Adam and Chris Carroll

Folk/Americana/Blues

7 p.m. Friday, September 13

Crooked House Concerts (Auburn)

It’s been a busy year for veteran gilded-voiced crooner Adam Carroll, long a favorite among the Americana sect that likely has shrines to Townes Van Zandt in their living room. Carroll released a stirring piece of folk blues, “I Walked in Them Shoes,” earlier in the year, following that up with a full-length collaboration, “Good Farmer,” with his wife Chris Carroll. Vocally, the two almost seem to be standing at different outposts (hers a sun-splashed meadow in full bloom, his a desolate dusty trail at dusk), but the distance between those two places quickly melts away throughout this alluring record. $25, reservations required. www.crookedhouseconcerts.com.

David Bromberg Quintet

Blues/Rock

7 p.m. Thursday, September 19

24th Street Theatre (2791 24th St., Sacramento)

Count Bob Dylan, George Harrison and Jerry Garcia among the greats whom the seminal David Bromberg has collaborated over the last five decades – and don’t leave off the legendary Reverend Gary Davis, who served as a mentor to a young Bromberg at the start of his sliding, finger-pickin’ journey into the blues. Bromberg’s robust quintet rolls into town with upstart American roots axeman Jordan Tice. Doors 6 p.m. $40. www.swell-productions.com.

Looking ahead: Trans-Siberian Orchestra. November 29 at Golden 1 Center

Are we at the point yet where Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s guitar-blazing prog-rock version of “Carol of the Bells” is now just the most commonly identified “Carol of the Bells?” Either way, their laser-lit holiday shows are engraved as a yuletide tradition. Tickets for both shows (3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.) are on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. www.ticketmaster.com.