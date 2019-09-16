Three to See: Hard rock acts assemble in Galt to benefit veterans at Vet-Traxx Festival

FLAW will play the Vet-Traxx Festival in Galt. Archaic Images

Vet-Traxx Festival

Hard rock/metal/alternative

11 a.m. Saturday, September 21

Veteran’s Field (900 Caroline Ave, Galt)

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Formerly known as Vetstock, Vet-Traxx Festival returns for its third year and migrates south to Galt with 15 hard rock bands assembled for a day of music to raise awareness and benefit the Vet-Traxx Project, which offers help for veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injuries and other ailments through music and time in a recording studio. Your headliners are BI·AS (which features original Korn drummer David Silveria), progressive metal act Elisium and, both from Louisville, Kentucky, nu-metal act FLAW and pop-core rockers Verses. They’re flanked by Salt Lake City’s NaTas Lived, Ventura-based King’s Revenge and a bevy of Sacramento rock acts in Failure by Proxy, Soulwood, Dreams of Madness, Lioncourt, Amongst Thieves, Among the First, Triggereffect, Terry Sheets Band and Zeroclient. $25 ($65 VIP). www.vet-traxxfestival.com.

Hubby Jenkins

Folk/acoustic/roots

8 p.m. Friday, September 20

Palms Playhouse (Winters)

While beloved ambassadors of old-time music the Carolina Chocolate Drops are (unofficially) no more, the solo careers of its respective members like Hubby Jenkins have blossomed (ditto for Rhiannon Giddens and Dom Flemons). The rich-voiced Jenkins (also a wiz on the bones) only has one self-titled solo album to his credit thus far, but it’s a record that would be criminal to overlook. It’s an album loaded with slippery acoustic slide-blues and humid tin-can folk, speckled with mud and glistening with droplets of a steamy summer drizzle. Doors 7:30 p.m. $22. www.palmsplayhouse.com.

Dub Trio

Rock/alternative/metal

8 p.m. Sunday, September 22

Blue Lamp

Three mad sorcerers – bassist Stu Brooks, drummer Joe Tomino and guitarist D.P. Holmes, who have collectively worked and toured with everyone from Mike Patton to Matisyahu to Lady Gaga – come together to form Dub Trio. They’re a group that could probably go and be an improvisational acid jazz trio if they were so inclined, but their preference is a pressurized brand of hard rock and dub that requires schematics to navigate and possibly a rope to keep you on the safe side of the edge of insanity. The band’s 2019 release “The Shape of Dub to Come” (a nod to similarly titled punk and jazz records by the Refused and Ornette Coleman) rates as possibly their stoniest and most explorative work. With Halcones and Christopher Fairman Band. $15. www.facebook.com.

Looking ahead: ‘Punk in Drublic’ Beer and Music Festival with NOFX. October 19 at Papa Murphy’s Park

The Punk in Drublic fest is back in Sacramento, stocked with craft beer tastings to set the stage for hosts NOFX with Mighty Mighty Bosstones, the Vandals, Reel Big Fish and Teenage Bottlerocket. $45. www.punkindrublicfest.com