Three (plus one) to See: 123 Andrés brings bilingual family shows to local libraries 

Pronounce that as “uno, dos, tres!” 123 Andrés, the husband-wife team of Andrés Salguero and Christina Sanabria, which just nabbed a Latin Grammy nomination for their new record “Canta las Letras,” will visit Sacramento this week with a quartet of free interactive shows for kids and families at local libraries. “We are excited to be back in Sacramento,” Salguero said in a news release. “Every time we visit we meet more and more families who are curious about Spanish, or who are fully bilingual.” This week’s shows take place at South Natomas Library (5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1), Colonial Heights Library (10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2), Galt Public Library (3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2) and Arden-Dimick Library (11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3). www.123andres.com/events.

The Commonheart with the Gold Souls

Soul/rock/blues

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 2

Harlow’s

It’s hard to go toe-to-toe soul with J.J. Grey & Mofro, but if you were there, you know the Commonheart did so with affable aplomb when opening for the blues star at the Crest Theatre back in January. Nestled somewhere between harbingers Nathaniel Ratliff & the Night Sweats and St. Paul & the Broken Bones, the nine-piece brass-powered collective’s new record “Pressure” smolders with wailing, gritty soul and sweat-pouring Hammond blues. The group is spearheaded by gruff-voiced frontman Clinton Clegg, who couldn’t hide his inner Joe Cocker if he tried (he doesn’t try). Standout local blues upstarts the Gold Souls add their heat to the bill, as does Tahoe bass wiz Sam Revenna and his band. Doors 6:30 p.m. $12 adv./$14 door. www.harlows.com.

Cataldo

Indie/pop/folk

9:30 p.m. Saturday, September 28

Sophia’s Thai Kitchen

Seattle-based Cataldo is the rare type of singer who slinks along the line of normalcy just long enough to spark perplexity, wonder and delight. Then he careens away from it – you think you know how a lyrical cadence is going to unfold, until he bounces chaotic curveballs, playful non sequiturs and intensive meanderings off the walls of his cozy bubble of warmly accessible indie folk pop. His stirring and inescapably delicious new record “Literally Main Street,” produced by soundboard sorcerer John Vanderslice, drops this weekend. Synth-pop driven indie act Plastic Picnic joins the bill, with Joel Daniel starting it off. Only a handful of gigs remain for the season on the Sophia’s patio, with shows running through late October. $10 adv./$12 door. www.sophiasthaikitchen.com.

‘65 Roses’ Cystic Fibrosis benefit with William Mylar & Friends

Blues/rock

5:30 p.m. to close Saturday, September 28

Torch Club

A happy 65th birthday to host and Torch Club favorite William Mylar, who has assembled this benefit show to raise funds for the Sacramento chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, fighting a disease that has claimed two of Mylar’s siblings. Joining Mylar & Friends on the bill are Heath Williamson & Friends, the One Timers, the Vintage Find and Michael Ray Band, with special guests Ken Burnett, Robert Fries, Daniel Sawyer, Jimmy Papastathis, Peter Philis and Matthew Hevesh, with more likely to be added. There’s also a pasta dinner (with vegetarian option) available for purchase from 6 to 8 p.m. $20 suggested donation. www.facebook.com.

Looking ahead: Jacam Manricks Orchestra. October 13 at Clara Auditorium

Presented by Capitol Jazz Project, New York transplant Jacam Manricks debuts a brand new 19-piece big band orchestra built from standout faces in the regional jazz scene. $25-$40. www.eventbrite.com