Three to See: Rituals of Mine back in Sacramento for new EP release

Vocalist Terra Lopez will play a show with Rituals of Mine at Harlow’s on Saturday.

Rituals of Mine

Indie/pop/lo-fi/electronic

10 p.m. Saturday, October 5

Harlow’s

Perhaps known best locally as Sister Crayon prior to their name change, Rituals of Mine has enjoyed a groundswell of success since the release of “Devoted,” their official debut under the new moniker, in 2016. The duo of vocalist Terra Lopez and drummer Adam Pierce are dishing up a brand new EP this weekend, “Sleeper Hold,” a collection of dense, murky tunes fraught with raw emotion and teeming with the heaviness of the recent loss of two of Lopez’ loved ones. “These new songs all derived from the past three and a half years of my life and what those losses made me confront,” she said in a news release. Doors 9:30 p.m. $12 adv/$15 door. www.harlows.com.

NorCal Noisefest 23

Noise/experimental/indie

7 p.m. Friday, October 4 (Luna’s Cafe)

2 p.m. Saturday, October 5 (Colonial Cafe)

3 p.m. Sunday, October 6 (Colonial Cafe)

Sure, Noisefest may require an ear for the weird and a slight dose of bravery, but if you possess one or both, this event remains a marquee gathering of experimental artists and their tapestries of unbridled, lawless soundscapes. Boasting “60 artists over three loud days” in its 23rd year (an impressive streak), headliners include San Francisco’s Big City Orchestra, Monte Cazaaa & Meri St. Mary, Crank Sturgeon and Sacramento stalwarts Uberkunst, Chopstick and Instagon, with artists traveling from as far as New York (Compactor) and Florida (Human Fluid Rot). $15 per day/$50 weekend pass. www.norcalnoisefest.com.

John Prine

Americana/folk

8 p.m. Friday, October 4

Mondavi Center at UC Davis

July was looking a bit dicey for legendary troubadour John Prine, who canceled a string of summer concerts after he released a statement reporting that he was at elevated risk of a stroke. Seeing him perform only three months later is certainly a welcome sigh of relief for fans of one of America’s greatest living songwriters. He’s the man behind “Angel From Montgomery” and so many others, and he was rewarded for his career with induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June. Prine continues to tour behind his warmly received 2018 record, “The Tree of Forgiveness.” $30.75 to $101.50. www.mondaviarts.org.

Looking ahead: Sac Porchfest. October 19 in Midtown (Boulevard Park)

One of Midtown’s most delightful events of the year, a cadre of local acts will set up and play free sets on porches on and near the corner of 21st and I streets. www.facebook.com/sacporchfest.