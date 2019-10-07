Three to See: The Brothers Comatose are back with new lineup (and Goodnight, Texas)

While brothers Alex and Ben Morrison remain the affable core of Bay Area bluegrass heroes the Brothers Comatose, the band is sporting a couple of new faces.

The Brothers Comatose with Goodnight, Texas

Americana/bluegrass/blues/rock

7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 12

Goldfield

They're back with a few new tricks up their sleeves and what looks to be a rejuvenated fire in their gut – one presumably kindled with Lagunitas IPA (they're Petaluma natives, yet are known to have the occasional tryst with Fieldwork). This bill gets impossibly sexy for Americana music fans with the addition of electric-acoustic hybrid roots rock act Goodnight, Texas, long time BFF's of BroCo and a beloved Bay Area act in their own right. $18. goldfieldtradingpost.com/events.

‘Blues is a Woman’

Blues/rock/theater

7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 12

Auburn State Theatre (985 Lincoln Way, Auburn)

Are you attending a blues concert or an evening at the theater? Don’t waste too much time trying to answer that question, or vocalist Pamela Rose and her fireballling all-female “Blues is a Woman” ensemble will blow right by you. This concert-theater mashup celebrates the role of women in blues and stitches together storytelling and songs from the early 1900s by some of the earliest greats (Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith, Memphis Minnie, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Sophie Tucker, etc.). Rose’s band of veteran blueswomen features keyboardist Jennifer Jolly, guitarist Pat Wilder, upright bassist Ruth Davies (who has played with the likes of Bonnie Raitt and Van Morrison), drummer Daria “Shani” Johnson and saxophonist/vocalist and Beach Blanket Babylon veteran Kristen Strom. $28 adv./$30 door. www.livefromauburn.com

Jacam Manricks Orchestra

Jazz/big band

7 p.m. Sunday, October 13

E. Claire Raley Studios (2420 N St.)

Bandleader and saxophonist Jacam Manricks – now a fixture in the Sacramento jazz scene after relocating from New York five years ago – has dutifully crafted a new robust 19-piece big band, comprised of top-flight Northern California jazz musicians. They’ll perform some jazz standards as well as some “new works inspired by the times we’re living in and the lives we live here,” in Manricks’ own words. The debut of Jacam Manricks Orchestra comes as part of the recurring Midtown Vanguard Jazz Series, drawing its name from New York City’s fabled Village Vanguard, a hub of jazz greats like Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk and others. $25-$40. www.eventbrite.com.

Looking ahead: Tom Morello ‘The Atlas Underground Live.’ November 9 at Ace of Spades.

Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave guitar mastermind Tom Morello unfurls a live take on his mad scientist’s “solo” album, “The Atlas Underground.” $30. www.aceofspadessac.com.