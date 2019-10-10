Metallica to play pair of shows at 2020 Aftershock Music Festival

SHARE COPY LINK

Metallica will headline next year’s Aftershock Music Festival, Visit Sacramento confirmed Thursday on the eve of the 2019 festival.

The San Francisco-based metal band will play the final show Friday and Sunday nights of Sacramento’s premier heavy metal festival, which will run Oct. 9-11, 2020 in Discovery Park. Both setlists are expected to be entirely different from each other, Visit Sacramento said.

Other bands for the 2020 festival have yet to be announced. This weekend’s festival, the first to span three days, includes household names such as Korn, Marilyn Manson, Slipknot, Staind, Tool, Lamb of God, blink-182, Sum 41, Stone Temple Pilots and Dropkick Murphys among the 52 bands scheduled to play.

Tickets for the 2020 festival go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday at aftershockfestival.com. This weekend’s festival is sold out, according to Aftershock’s website; tickets start at $66 for one day on Stubhub.

Metallica has played several shows in Sacramento over the years, including a 1996 concert in a Tower Records parking lot, their second of the day following a performance at Russ Solomon’s store in San Jose. The band’s Golden 1 Center show last December set an arena record by drawing 17,281 fans.

The most commercially successful metal band of all time, Metallica has sold more than 125 million albums since lead singer James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich linked up in 1981. It is the first band to play on all seven continents, has seen every album since 1991 debut atop the Billboard 200 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.

The band scrapped the remainder of its 2019 international tour two weeks ago after Hetfield re-entered rehab. A South America tour will begin in April; Hetfield is expected to be on stage at next year’s Aftershock, Visit Sacramento CEO Mike Testa said.

“This show is going to make tens of thousands of fans very happy and it will shine an international rock spotlight on Sacramento next October,” Testa wrote in an email. “It’s a big deal for Sacramento and (we) are beyond excited to be hosting it.”

Metallica will play two shows at all five Danny Wimmer Presents music festivals next year despite never having previously done so at any U.S. festival. Danny Wimmer Presents puts on annual festivals in North Carolina, Florida, Ohio and Kentucky in addition to Aftershock.