Three to See: Hold nothing back for Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band (they sure won’t)

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band delivers jovially mayhemic energy, slip-sliding country blues, front porch gospel and howling roots rock.

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Blues/roots/Americana

7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 24

Goldfield

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Count this particular scribe among those giddy that this show is on a Thursday (their last two stops at Goldfield were Tuesdays). Fridays are far easier than other weekdays to deal with the “shouldn’t have had that last beer(s)” aftermath from the night before; confronted with the interminable bliss and radiance of a Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band show, this is a true occupational hazard. The trio’s jovially mayhemic energy, slip-sliding country blues, front porch gospel and howling roots rock will almost assuredly awaken your deepest revelrous tendencies – including those long dormant or perhaps even some you didn’t know were in there. Their steamy new record, “Poor Until Payday” stacks up alongside their most raucously anthemic offerings. Jon Emery opens. $15. www.goldfieldtradingpost.com.

‘Rocktoberfest’ with Cities You Wish You Were From

Rock/various genres

2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, October 19

Two Rivers Cider (4311 Attawa Ave, Sacramento)

The reverberating rock ‘n roll and humid back-corner blues of local duo Cities You Wish You Were From headlines a nine band bill for “Rocktoberfest 2019,” the third installment of this fundraising event hosted by the Silver Orange, a local nonprofit out to provide a social and encouraging environment for teens and to support local the expansion of all-ages music and art. Musical acts (on indoor and outdoor stages) include indie rock standouts Roland Tonies, Life of the Afterparty, Stepdad Passport, Marigold, Landline, Paper Airplanes and more. Needless to say, there’s cider – as well as food trucks, local vendors, booths, a haunted alley and other all-age activities. $5-$10 suggested donation. www.facebook.com.

Flagship Romance

Indie/folk/pop

7 p.m. Saturday, October 19

Bootleg Music Cafe

We’d just like to point out that the delightfully cozy Bootleg house concert venue is in very close proximity (like, really close) to Two Rivers Cider, just in case your Saturday has room for some time at the aforementioned Rocktoberfest and to take in an evening with warm-hug of a folk duo Flagship Romance. Partners in life and music, Shawn Fisher and Jordyn Jackson are big fans of house concerts. They’re a bedrock of the duo’s touring schedule, regardless of a harmony-drenched, glossy-varnished alternative folk catalog that would seem more at home bathed in neon lights and heavily amped, but is actually more at home at ... someone’s home. Doors 6:30 p.m. $20. www.bootlegmusicproductions.com.

Looking ahead: Jackie Greene. December 31 at the Crest Theatre.

Fatted calves all around, the prodigal son returns! There’s something cozily familiar about New Year’s Eve on K Street (R.I.P. Marilyn’s) with local hero Jackie Greene. $55. www.crestsacramento.com.