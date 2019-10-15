Rio Linda singer Shane Q makes it through the battle round on ‘The Voice’

Plus-sized Sacramento singer Shane Q made it through the battle round on NBCâs âThe Voiceâ Monday night, beating Melinda Rodriguez in a duet performance of Sam Smithâs âToo Good At Goodbyes.â Justin Lubin/NBC

Rio Linda native Shane Q moved onto the knockout round of NBC’s “The Voice” Monday night, out-performing competitor Melinda Rodriguez in a duet rendition of Sam Smith’s “Too Good at Goodbyes.”

Both Rodriguez and Shane Q were coached by judge Kelly Clarkson, who brought in pop singer Normani as a performance-specific mentor. Judges John Legend and Blake Shelton both said they slightly preferred Shane Q’s version of Smith’s song, while Gwen Stefani was more undecided but had high praise for the male singer.

“Gosh, your voice is shocking. The dynamics, how smooth it is, how easy it sounds for you to do it,” Stefani said. “It makes me want to see more and more of it, because it’s like a phenomenon.”

Rodriguez could have been sent home, but Clarkson spent her one battle round “save” on the Miami singer. Legend tried to “steal” Rodriguez before the artist opted to stick with Clarkson.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The 17th season of “The Voice” returns Tuesday night at 8 p.m. for more battle round faceoffs. Shane Q won’t be back on TV until next week, though.