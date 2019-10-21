Three to See: Halloween gigs feature dead rock stars or spooktacular funk

Indie rockers Band of Coyotes will be among the many bands playing a fun show at Old Ironsides on Saturday. Air Bear Photography

‘Dead Rock Stars Halloween Extravaganza’

Rock/indie/various

4:30 p.m. Saturday, October 26

Old Ironsides

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A long-running Halloween tradition at Old I’s, a platoon of local bands will gather for the 22nd annual “Dead Rock Stars” show to perform their take on tunes by fabled rockers who are no longer of this Earth. Marty Taters and the Tots kick things off at 4:50 p.m. with sets to follow from Adam Poe, Dads Under Where, the New Past, the Roa Brothers Band, Vacation in Jordan, the O’Mally Sisters, Petty Party, Empty Wagon, Dive Bar Bombers, Drop Dead Red, Spacewalker (your host for another Halloween gig), an 11 p.m. costume contest and closing sets from Real Fake Doors, the Rolling Heads and indie rock upstarts Band of Coyotes. $5. www.theoldironsides.com.

SpaceWalker’s ‘Funky Spooktacular’ with Ideateam

Funk/electronic/indie

7 p.m. Thursday, October 31

Harlow’s

April “SpaceWalker” Walker – also performing at Saturday’s Old I’s “Dead Rock Stars” gig and on this evening showing off tunes from her new record “Funktronica: The Afroterrestrial” – brings her “Funky Spooktacular” gig back to Harlow’s for the second year, with sweat-pouring funk and soul collective Ideateam and the Midnight Dip’s “chill spooky vibes.” The evening of music and performance art kicks off at 7 p.m. with a pre-show carnival experience inspired by SpaceWalker’s “Cosmic Cantina” pop-up series. $15 adv./$20 door. www.harlows.com.

Brent Cobb

Country/rock/soul/funk

8 p.m. Tuesday, October 29

Harlow’s

The somewhat underbellied connection between country and funk (think Jerry Reed’s “Amos Moses” as an entry portal, if needed) often doesn’t get the attention it deserves, especially in the pop-tailored modern country landscape. Credit upstart troubadour and rocker Brent Cobb for penning an on-the-face country record – 2018’s “Providence Canyon” – that brims with odes to (and longing for) his native Georgia. But he refuses to ignore the swampy Southern rock roots that define the region, whether that’s ladles of slow-churned Allman-esque soul or an all-out see-sawing backwood funk groove. Also not to be missed is his new single “Feet Off the Ground,” a delightful piece of emotionally fraught balladry, dueting with Jade Bird. Hailey Whitters opens. Doors 7 p.m. $15 adv./$18 door. www.harlows.com.

Looking ahead: Mother Hips. December 27 & 28 at Harlow’s

As has become an annual tradition (one which usually sells out), “California soul” rockers the Mother Hips tack a pair of weekend Harlow’s gigs to their end-of-year run. $31. www.harlows.com.