Three to See: Portland Cello Project is back in Sacramento (with shades of purple)

The Portland Cello Project will cover a diverse group of artists at their Sacramento show this weekend.

Portland Cello Project

Pop/classical crossover

7:30 p.m. Sunday, November 10

Crest Theatre

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Portland Cello Project’s Instagram page (which I follow, if for no other reason than one of their members, Lauren McShane, happens to be my first cousin – there’s your disclosure) offers evidence the effervescent classical crossover act has added a few Prince tunes to their already robust repertoire. They already cover songs by artists such as Beck, Bach, Coltrane, Elliott Smith and Radiohead, to whom they released an entire homage album earlier this year. There’s not much this cello-fueled mini orchestra wouldn’t embrace and put their own unique, stirring spin on – the late great Purple One’s catalog should be in fine hands here. Doors 6:30 p.m. $33-$48. www.crestsacramento.com.

Tow’rs

Folk/alternative/indie

7:30 p.m. Sunday, November 10

Goldfield

It’s no secret Goldfield is steeped in raucous revelry during most Friday and Saturday nights; upstart troubadour Charley Crockett’s Saturday night gig there on Nov. 9 is sure to offer ample proof of that. Like a warm hearth after the sun dips down on a lazy Sunday, bands like Flagstaff, Arizona’s Tow’rs are the perfect way to wind things down on a crisp autumnal evening such as the ones we’ve enjoyed lately. Their buoyant, mystery-shrouded 2019 record “New Nostalgia” slow-drips with gusts of singing electric guitar riffs and gentle wisps of air-tight alternative folk harmony. B.R. Lively opens. $12. www.goldfieldtradingpost.com.

‘Roots Rising’ with Matt Andersen, Gaby Moreno and Liz Vice

Blues/rock/soul/roots

7 p.m. Wednesday, November 13

Harlow’s

This titillating “Roots Rising” performance is set to feature stripped-down individual performances from the (pleasantly disparate) trio of Matt Andersen, Gaby Moreno and Liz Vice. There’s also a collaboration to close out the evening. Andersen’s new record “Halfway Home By Morning” is utterly dripping with sweat-flecked soul blues – and he notoriously loses none of that heat when performing solo acoustic, as he will do this evening. The Guatemalan-born Moreno zigzags seamlessly between Spanish and English on her throwback brand of R&B and ‘60s soul, while Vice is known for pouring heavy gospel influences into her gritty brand of blues. Doors 6 p.m. $25 adv./$30 door. www.harlows.com.

Looking ahead: Quitter with Bright Light Fever and Eightfourseven. December 21 at Holy Diver

Yes, you ready that correctly: Fabled 2000’s Sacramento acts Quitter, Bright Light Fever and Eightfourseven are reuniting for an evening at Holy Diver (this following a night with Shortie, Long Drive Home and 7th Standard, which is already sold out). $12. www.holydiversac.com.