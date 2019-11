Music News & Reviews Stormy Daniels on stage with rapper YG bashing Trump November 11, 2019 11:38 AM

Rapper YG brought Stormy Daniels onstage to perform his song FDT at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles, California, on November 10, 2019. The adult performer claims to have had an affair with Trump. They performed YG’s duet with Nipsey Hussle.