Three to See: John Craigie downstairs, Mondo Deco upstairs Friday night at 27th and J

Crooner John Craigie just contributed a track, “Your Sailor,” to the star-studded “Blanket the Homeless” benefit compilation. He’s also kicking in $1 from each ticket sold for this gig to Planting Justice.

John Craigie with Shook Twins

Folk/indie

8 p.m. Friday, November 15

Harlow’s

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Affable crooner John Craigie – whose tunes range from wafting folk balladry to quirky and humorous tales of Burning Man squabbles and incriminating pics lurking in your phone – just contributed a track, “Your Sailor,” to the star-studded “Blanket the Homeless” benefit compilation. He’s also kicking in $1 from each ticket sold for this gig to Oakland’s Planting Justice. He’s tapped whimsical Portland psychedelic folk act Shook Twins to open, and likely to join his band for a few tunes. Doors 7 p.m. $21 adv./$26 door. Not to be overlooked is the separate gig upstairs at Starlet Room with longtime local glam-psych rock act Mondo Deco offering up a new record, “Take What Ya Like,” perhaps their most robust offering to date. Doors 8 p.m. $10 adv./$12 door. www.harlows.com.

Ghost Light

Rock/indie/psychedelic

8 p.m. Wednesday, November 20

Harlow’s

Jam band fans (and potentially classical fans as well) will know the name Holly Bowling well. Her soaring arrangements of Grateful Dead and Phish tunes for solo piano are gut-punchers. As part of Ghost Light – along with Tom Hamilton, Raina Mullen and Scotty Zwang – the surgical chops of all four are on full display, with tidal waves of intricately composed psychedelic indie rock (and wisps of progressive hooks) pouring out of their 2019 sonic labyrinth, “Best Kept Secrets.” Doors 7 p.m. $15 adv./$18 door. www.harlows.com.

Blue Note Records 80th Birthday with Kandace Springs, James Carter, James Francies

Jazz/blues

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 19

Harris Center

In celebration of Blue Note Records’ eight decades in the biz, they’re trotting out three of their most intriguing upstart artists for the “State of Jazz 2019” tour, with equal nods to the genre’s past and future. The influence of modern pop and hip-hop on Kandace Springs is palpable as she strolls through a sultry brand of captivating soul and jazz. James Francies, only 23, performs like a seasoned piano jazzman from decades long gone; he’s previously hit the road with Common and Nas and the studio with Chance the Rapper. Saxman James Carter fronts his Organ Trio with razor-sharp precision and some hearty reinventions of Django Reinhardt. $45 to $55. www.harriscenter.net.

Looking ahead: Marcus King Band. February 6 at Ace of Spades.

Anointed as a torchbearer of soul blues, Marcus King is prepping his first “solo” album, the Dan Auerbach produced “El Dorado,” and it looks to be a beaut! $25. www.aceofspadessac.com.