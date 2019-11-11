Cold War Kids bring diverse repertoire to show at Ace of Spades

Cold War Kids will bring their unique sound to Sacramento’s Ace of Spades for a show Monday, Nov. 18.

Cold War Kids singer/guitarist Nathan Willett says his group occupies a fortunate place on the music scene. They’re considered an indie band, but have evaded being put into a specific musical category. The group has also been able to occasionally get mainstream success, but without being accused of selling out.

“I think we’re very fortunate to fill the space that we do, which is not necessarily from a specific scene,” Willett said in an early October phone interview. “We didn’t really have a lot of peers that had the same kind of radio success like that. So it kind of feels like we’re in our own lane, and that’s a great place to be for us.”

Willett and his band will bring their unique sound to Sacramento’s Ace of Spades for a show Monday, Nov. 18. Avoiding expectations for the kind of music Cold War Kids should make has given the band a feeling of creative freedom. And that’s having a direct impact on the music, allowing the group to continue exploring new directions and embrace different approaches to making albums.

The band’s new release, “New Age Norms Volume 1,” shows Willett and his bandmates are ready and willing to break routines and stretch out musically. Even the initial inspiration for the album, the first in what will be a trilogy of albums, is probably not what one would expect from an indie rock band.

Willett said “New Age Norms Volume 1,” was directly inspired by a number of recent albums produced by hip-hop superstar Kanye West. Willett likes the immediacy and the compact nature of those albums, and “New Age Norms Volume 1,” with eight hook-filled tracks, fits that template.

“More than anything, (I liked) just the freshness and the feeling of all of these records coming out and how almost irreverent to the idea of a record they are, like feeling very light and like they just got finished the night before so it’s time to put them out,” Willett said. “It’s like the opposite of like say (Radiohead’s) ‘OK Computer’ or something, the type of thing that was the most irreverent thing when we growing up. It (“New Age Norms Volume 1”) feels more like a punk album, more like something that’s made to be listened to start to finish with a vibe throughout that is never overcooked.

The way Cold War Kids went about making “New Age Norms Volume 1” reflected the way many hip-hop albums are made, with just the artist (in this case Willett), the producer, Lars Stalfors, and musicians selected for particular tracks involved in the project. This meant limited, if any, involvement in the recording from the other members of Cold War Kids – Matt Maust (bass guitar), David Quon (guitar, backing vocals), Matthew Schwartz (keyboards, backing vocals, guitar, percussion) and Joe Plummer (drums, percussion).

Willett gives his bandmates credit for accepting the plan for “New Age Norms Volume 1.”

“I wonder how much people outside of music can understand what a big deal it is to be in a band and suddenly not be really playing on a record,” Willett said. “Those are devastating moments for people. But we’ve grown to the point where we can do that.”

As that comment suggests, there’s a good bit of history to Cold War Kids at this point. Formed in 2004 in Fullerton, the group now has seven full-length albums to their credit, plus nearly a dozen EPs. The group’s two previous albums, 2014’s “Hold My Home,” and 2017’s “L.A. Divine” have generated a No. 1 and Nov. 2 alternative rock song each in “First” and “Love Is Mystical,” respectively.

Now comes “New Age Norms Volume 1,” a strong effort that leans perhaps a bit more on the soulful side of the Cold War Kids sound. That’s particularly true of snappy and funky “Complainer,” which sounds like it could have come from a Prince album, the smooth R&B-ish ballad, “Waiting For Your Love,” and the mid-tempo tune “Dirt In My Eyes,” which during the chorus evokes a bit of “Remain in Light”-era Talking Heads. Then there’s “Fine Fine Fine,” which has a poppy melody and shares the exuberant bounce of Pharrell’s hit, “Happy,” while “4thof July” might pass for and Earth, Wind & Fire song if it came with horns.

Willett is understandably eager to play material from “New Age Norms Volume 1” on the band’s fall and winter tour dates, and said fans can expect to hear four or five of the new songs, along with the group’s radio hits and a few deeper cuts.

“I want to do as much of the new stuff as I can, which I guess you always want when you set out with newest record,” he said. “‘L.A. Divine’ came out two years ago, we had the live record (2018’s “Audience”) and sort of had a contractually obligated best of kind of thing (2018’s collection, “This Will All Blow Over in Time”). So it feels like a good time to have like a bookend on some older stuff and to push the new.”

If you go

Cold War Kids

Where: Ace of Spades

When: Monday, Nov. 18

Cost: $30

Tickets: Livenation.com or Ace of Spades office