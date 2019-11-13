Harry Styles announces Sacramento date for massive 2020 world tour

Singer Harry Styles will perform a show in Sacramento next year. AP

Harry Styles is going on a huge world tour in 2020 that includes a stop in Sacramento. The singer, who will be supporting his upcoming album “Fine Line,” will play a show at Golden 1 Center on Aug. 27, 2020.

The tour includes a lengthy run through Europe in the spring and across the U.S. in summer before wrapping up in Mexico in fall.

Tickets for shows will go on sale for American Express card holders at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets for the general public will be available for purchase at Golden1Center.com next Friday at 10 a.m. Each ticket purchased for the Sacramento show comes with a CD copy of Styles’ new album, which will be released Dec. 13.

Check out the tour trailer here. South American dates will be announced soon while Asia, Australia and more to be announced in 2020, the release said.

Styles will also host and perform music on this weekend’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.”