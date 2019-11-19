Three to See: Sunday funk and soul with Orgone and Gene Evaro, Jr.

This tireless funk collective Orgone has been at it for two decades now, re-energized in 2013 with the addition of spitfire vocalist Adryon de León. MET Artists Management

Orgone with Gene Evaro, Jr.

Funk/soul/rock

8 p.m. Sunday, November 24

Harlow's

The disco soul drips molasses-thick from Orgone’s latest offering, “Reasons,” a sweltering record laid down in 2015 in a remote Joshua Tree recording session and eventually packaged and released earlier this year as the group’s 10th album. This tireless funk collective has been at it for two decades now, re-energized in 2013 with the addition of spitfire vocalist Adryon de León. Adding additional funk firepower to this bill (as though more were needed?) is soulful balladeer and rocker Gene Evaro Jr. in the opening slot. Doors 7 p.m. $15 adv./$18 door. www.harlows.com.

Aaron Ross with Farrow and the Peach Leaves

Folk/rock

8 p.m. Friday, November 22

Miner's Foundry

Virtually the entire catalog looks to be on the table for this performance from lyrical wizard Aaron Ross, up the road from his native Grass Valley. Ross has the soul of a classic folkman paired with a palpable penchant for the sonic puzzles of indie rock (as evidenced by his collaborations with heralded local math rock duo Hella). Upstart Nevada City Americana rock act Farrow and the Peach Leaves, owners of the newly-released “Honeyslides,” will provide an opening set before joining Ross as his backing band. Doors 7 p.m. $15 adv./$20 door. www.minersfoundry.org.

The Sam Chase (solo) with Band of Coyotes, Brotherly Mud

Folk/indie/roots/rock

8 p.m. Friday, November 22

Old Ironsides

San Francisco’s rusty barnacled roots collective the Sam Chase & the Untraditional has a sprawling new folk epic, “The Last Rites of Dallas Pistol,” coming out next weekend — a record self-described in a Facebook post as a “Faustian spaghetti western rock opera.” We’d wager there will be a few selections from the new record when gruff-voiced frontman Sam Chase performs this solo gig at Old Ironsides, kicking it off at 8:30 p.m. and setting the stage for a pair of standout local acts: Auburn’s Americana folk act Brotherly Mud (9:30) and indie rockers Band of Coyotes (10:30). $10. www.theoldironsides.com.

Looking ahead: Of Montreal. April 3 at Harlow's

A rare local appearance from Athens, Georgia psychedelic indie art rock royalty Of Montreal, with their new record “UR FUN” due in January. $20. www.harlows.com.