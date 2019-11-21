Pair of Sacramento-area musicians revel in Mondavi Center show

Sacramento-born violinist Maximilian Haft now lives in Geneva, Switzerland. Carlin Ma Photography

Sacramento-born violinist Maximilian Haft now lives in Geneva, Switzerland, but he likes to return each summer to give back. He gives lessons in chamber music to the participants in his former youth symphony, the Sacramento Youth Symphony Orchestra.

This weekend he will perform in “Dialogues and Poetry” with the UC Davis Symphony Orchestra at the Mondavi Center. Haft will play the solo role in Lutoslawski’s “Chain II” under the baton of the orchestra’s music director, maestro Christian Baldini.

The trilingual violinist speaks English, German and French, the latter part of his mother’s Belgian heritage. While his family often listened to classical music, Haft is the first to take up its performance.

It was Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf” that captivated him when he was 5 and prompted him to beg his parents for a violin so that he could play Peter’s theme music.

“Basically,” said Haft, “I was like, ‘Dad, I gotta gotta gotta get me a violin!’ Yeah, I was drawn to it immediately.”

His first influential instructor was Agnès Perroud of Davis, whom he expects to see in the audience Saturday night.

“It’s going to make me nervous,” he said.

Haft is principally active in two groups, Ensemble Contrechamps in Geneva and Ensemble Proton in Bern, although his various engagements span the globe. He previously performed Lutoslawski’s “Chain II” with the Northern Netherlands Orchestra in 2014. Haft relishes the opportunity to perform it again before a live audience.

“It’s very rare that you get to play a contemporary concerto twice in your life,” said Haft.

Haft was delighted when Baldini proposed the Lutoslawski for the UCD concert. “This is Christian doing the latest music he can put on the program,” he said. Haft encourages the audience to open their minds and prepare to encounter unfamiliar music with patience and keen attention: “It requires a heightened sense of listening,” he said.

The concert will open with “Don Juan” by Richard Strauss, a boisterous tone poem that presents the composer at his flashiest. Baldini describes it as “one of the most energetic, dramatic and poetic works of the symphonic literature.”

Baldini is a world-traveling musician who recently conducted the Buenos Aires Philharmonic in his native Argentina. In December, he returns to Amsterdam to conduct at the famous Concertgebouw, followed by a debut with the Northwest German Philharmonic. He is also the music director of the Camellia Symphony Orchestra in Sacramento.

The concert will conclude with the epitome of late-romantic music in the form of Sergei Rachmaninov’s Second Piano Concerto, performed by Leyla Kabuli as soloist. A student at UC Berkeley, Kabuli is a double major in music and electrical engineering. Her first big experience with live music was at the age of 7, when she saw Itzhak Perlman at the Mondavi Center.

“I realized that Perlman was the star of the concert,” said Kabuli, “but I was mesmerized by the shiny concert grand piano and the accompanist, Rohan de Silva. I was disappointed that I wouldn’t be allowed to play that piano on that big stage right after the concert; I had no idea that one needed lessons to create such beautiful music.”

But Kabuli knew what she wanted and lessons soon followed under the tutelage of Angelina Lim in Davis. Later, Kabuli attended the pre-college division of the San Francisco Conservatory and was the keyboardist for the San Francisco Youth Symphony for four seasons.

Kabuli has worked with Baldini before. While in high school she played the violin with the UC Davis Symphony Orchestra. “It was a wonderful surprise that the maestro invited me back as a soloist for Rach 2,” she said. “Twelve years after the first concert I attended at the Mondavi Center, I’ll get to play that concert grand piano on that big stage.”

The Rachmaninov Second is a staple of the repertory, but Kabuli believes she has only begun to plumb its depths. “Every orchestra I have performed this piece with gave me new reasons to love it even more,” said Kabuli. “There is so much complexity that I could keep studying it for years and still discover another technical detail; it’s the work of a genius. I can’t imagine that anyone can tire of these melodies that touch the heart so deeply, no matter how many times they heard it.”

