Three to See: Punk rock ‘X: Mas’ with the original lineup of X

Punk rock fans well know the Los Angeles band X, which is still touring 42 years after they started.

X with Los Straightjackets

Rock/punk

7 p.m. Thursday, December 5

Ace of Spades

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

Exceptionally rare (especially in the punk world) is the band still touring with the original 1977 lineup. And yet, here we are, with Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom and D.J. Bonebreak, the founding core of legendary Los Angeles punk rock act X, celebrating “X: Mas” at Ace of Spades. (“Legendary” gets thrown around a lot, but we’re more than comfortable in its application here). The similarly fabled Blasters were to have opened the show, but with founding member Phil Alvin recovering from pneumonia and their year-end dates canceled, surf rock ruffians Los Straightjackets have swooped in to fill the void. $35. www.aceofspadessac.com.

Tekla Waterfield

Indie/soul/Americana

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 29

Claimstake Brewing

There is a whimsically intense and unimpeachable quality to Seattle’s Tekla Waterfield, with an undercurrent of soul coursing through her jazz-tinged band of distinct modern Americana and blues. With deliberate space running throughout the tunes on her newest record “The Curtain Falls,” each nook and cranny commands a deeper exploration of the emotive nuggets within. Waterfield sets up along with Elise Suttie for what is billed as a family friendly happy hour set (a free one to boot) at Claimstake, which has some big end-of-year music plans on deck for December, but we’ll get to that more next week. www.facebook.com.

Baby Gramps

Blues/roots/folk

7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 30

Palms Playhouse

A borderline mythological quality wafts around moth-eaten Seattle street music legend Baby Gramps, purveyor of the kind of rusty train track blues and folk that could make Tom Waits sound polished. You’d half expect to see a character like him pop up to provide ragtag musical interludes woven into the plotline of some sort of Greek play (tragedy or comedy, dealer’s choice), but on this evening you’ll find him spinning tales of the jolly and bizarre with steel guitar at the Palms, alongside pal Robert Armstrong. $20. www.palmsplayhouse.com.

Looking ahead: The White Buffalo with Chuck Ragan. December 14 at Goldfield.

Merry Christmas indeed! Gruff Americana rockers The White Buffalo and Chuck Ragan (of Hot Water Music) pair up for a benefit show for Cast Hope, a youth-focused nonprofit with a keen love of fly fishing. $25. www.goldfieldtradingpost.com.