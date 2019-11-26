Rapper Hobo Johnson talks about East Sacramento, ‘Peach Scone’ and Sacramento Kings

Sacramento’s Hobo Johnson has made a name for himself in the music scene. But he says he wants to branch out into musicals, movies and even write a book, if he ever finalizes his five-year plan.

Hobo Johnson’s rise as the national face of Sacramento music truly started in March of 2018, when his live (in a backyard) rendition of “Peach Scone” went viral.

Since, Hobo Johnson (Frank Lopes) has put out a second album, “The Rise of Hobo Johnson,” and is currently on a headlining tour with two shows at Ace of Spades this Friday and Saturday.

The Sacramento Bee got a chance to speak with Lopes ahead of his return home.

Q: Are you looking forward to being home for Thanksgiving?

A: I can’t wait to be in my house, yeah. We’re getting to that point where you just wanna be home.

Q: How are you feeling as a performer at the moment?

A: I feel like I’ve taken a huge jump since last tour. I was really prone to getting nervous on stage or just completely fucking up and losing all confidence in myself. This tour, for some reason … I think it might be the festivals. When you do Bonnaroo or Coachella in front of 60,000 people or something, it puts something in you that makes you not as fearful. So I think this tour I’ve been a lot more confident and a lot better at talking to the crowd. I try to make the show half standup and half music, so I think this tour I’ve been a lot better.

Q: How are you feeling about your musical catalog so far and in the future, considering you’re still pretty early into your career as a prominent musician?

A: It’s cool to have two albums out, that feels good. I think there’s 22 songs out that people can listen to, which is good. I like the last album too. I don’t know what the next album’s going to sound like, since I went into the last album with the intention of making every song sound different. So I don’t really know what my goal is for the album … I haven’t quite thought it out but I should probably start soon.

Q:. Does your songwriting process come piece by piece or do you mainly sit down and crunch them out?

A: It just comes. Especially the last album. I think I was in an easier position then for them to just come to me. Now, I’ve been touring a lot and working on other things, so they’re not really popping in my head as much. So, it’s gonna be interesting when I get back to Sac, because I don’t really know if I want to work on a new one right away. I kind of want to work on a musical. But I think there might have to be some kind of element of crunching it out now.

Q: Did you say a musical? Is there a specific idea?

A: Yeah, there’s a song on my last record called “You & the Cockroach.” It’s basically this longform thing.

A: The goal is to try to get it a residency somewhere and film it.

Q: So, you’re successful now. At what point during all of this, and maybe this point hasn’t come yet, did you stop thinking of a backup plan? Or at what point did you quit worrying about your future?

A: I can spend probably like an hour answering that. So, before everything turned, I had no backup plan at all. I was 100% ‘I’m going to be a musician and I’m going to try until I’m 75 years old and if it doesn’t work out I’ll just die.’ Which I think led to me really striving and wanting it so bad. It’s quite interesting now, where I’m kind of on the opposite of that. I’m thinking, ‘If it all goes away, what am I going to do?’ It’s weird. I’ve been thinking about that a lot recently. All I’ve wanted to do is make music, but what happens if no one wants to listen to it? What’s that next goal? I’m not quite sure. Literally a week before we recorded Peach Scone and it came out, I tried to stop making music and get an internship with the Sacramento Kings. I’ve been a huge fan of basketball my whole life and I really wanted to do that. I think that would be awesome. I would sweep the floors just to be a part of the machine. I’m trying to feel content with what happens, happens, and be responsible with my money.”

Q: You’ve brought up Peach Scone a couple of times. Is that how you think about life, before Peach Scone and after Peach Scone?

A: Yeah, literally pre-Peach Scone and post. It was the biggest turning point, not only in my life, but in the lives of my friends and everyone on this tour bus. Definitely.

Q: If you had to nail down a five-year plan, do you have any definite goals?

A: Five-year plan, five-year plan, five-year plan. I’d like to get the musical done in the next two years and the ultimate goal would be to get it off-Broadway in New York. That would be sick. It would take a huge amount of resources and time and might not be very fruitful. I’d also like to write a book and sell it. I’d like to get skilled enough to make some visual art. And I want to make one movie. It’s a lot. I probably need to sit down and organize it all out.

Q: Who’s the most famous Sacramento King you’ve met?

A: I haven’t met any basketball players. I think Vlade Divac’s daughter went to a show in Sac one time, that’s the closest I’ve been to meeting one.

Q: So, if you were at a show or something, and any Sacramento King walks backstage to meet you, past or present, who would you freak out over the most?

A: If I said someone present that might be weird, so I have to go old school. I think Vlade though. I’d freak out. Or Peja (Stojakovic). But I met Peja at Starbucks one time, now that I think about it. I also don’t want to meet the new Kings, because I made a video where I kind of talked s--- called “We’re Not That Bad.”

A, continued: It’s almost a Kings diss. If you’re a Kings fan, it’s how it feels. I think some of them probably didn’t appreciate it very much and wouldn’t dig me.

Q: If you ran into one would you pretend it didn’t exist, or just apologize straight up?

A: I would pretend it did not exist. I would say, “What’s up dude, what’s crackin’, what’s going on dude?”

I went to a Kings game one time and I swear one of them was looking at me all sideways. I won’t say who, but I swear he was looking at me like, “What are you doing here?’ Maybe not really though.

Q: What would you do if you met DeMarcus Cousins?

A: Dude, I love DeMarcus so much. I’d give him the biggest bear hug if he was into that. Of course if you’re a basketball fan, he’s basically the savior of our team, and made Kings basketball decent to watch. He helped the community a lot too, and was kind of a role model for me in that sense.

Q: I was going to ask about your connection to Sacramento. How much of that five-year plan do you think is going to happen here, or maybe somewhere else now that you’re seeing more of the world?

A: I think all of it’s going to be in Sacramento. I just bought a house in East Sacramento, and me and my girlfriend are getting kind of serious, I think. So I think I’ll be in Sacramento for a long time.