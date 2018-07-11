Watch two steam trains collide at 90 mph at California State Fair in 1913

State Fair

Now the 1913 California State Fair had serious entertainment: See two trains collide at 90 mph

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

July 11, 2018 09:36 AM

With the California State Fair kicking off Friday, a look back in history at the event shows just how different things were back in 1913.

That's when organizers sent two steam locomotives running at top speeds on the same track barreling toward each other in a spectacular crash that was caught on camera.

This year's state fair runs July 13 to July 29, 2018. (See the modern-day entertainment schedule here.)

That planned stunt provided a little more than the usual fare of horse racing, livestock parades and a visit from the governor. However, back then state fairs and world expos were places people might see things just once in their lifetimes.

The train video can be seen above. Below is a look at fair exhibitions 28 years later, including live bears walked on the grounds and an alligator display, when the California State Fair was located on Stockton Boulevard (1941).

The 1941 California State Fair is seen in this historical footage.

