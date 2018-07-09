ABC10 adds 2 reporters and an anchor, and all 3 announced their hiring on social media

Sacramento local TV news station ABC10 recently added two reporters and an anchor to its staff, with all three journalists breaking the news of their new roles via their professional social media pages.
Mayde Gomez, formerly of ABC7 in Los Angeles, announced in an Instagram post last week that she has joined ABC10 as a news anchor. News reporter Lena Howland also used Instagram to say goodbye to her former station, KOAA 5 in Colorado, on Sunday as she prepares to join the Sacramento channel. And enterprise reporter Brandon Rittiman tweeted Monday morning: "Day 1 at ABC10 in Sacramento!"
Rittiman also updated his Twitter page header photo to a map illustrating the 18-hour drive to Sacramento from Denver, where he previously covered politics for 9NEWS.
The additions are the latest staffing moves by ABC10, which has seen some reporting and on-air talent come and go over the past year. The station added another West Coast native, weekend anchor/reporter Madison Wade, in March.
