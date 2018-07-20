A look at recent arrivals and departures of Sacramento TV personalities

There have been a lot of changes in the television broadcast landscape of Sacramento. Here's a look at the past six months, who's come and who's gone where.
KCRA’s Kellie DeMarco has successful surgery for polyps on her vocal cords

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

July 20, 2018 04:50 PM

KCRA’s Emmy-winning journalist Kellie DeMarco had successful vocal cord surgery Thursday, according to her official Facebook page.

DeMarco posted a video earlier this week explaining that a vocal cord surgery would be the reason she would not be featured on air for the next couple of weeks.

A post on DeMarco’s Facebook page said that she was “doing ok” at home resting after surgeons removed polyps on her vocal cords Thursday.

“I have to admit – it was awful – but I’m happy it’s behind me now and I’m home resting,” she wrote. “There is something to be said about lots of positive energy and I certainly felt that all day!”

