KCRA’s Kellie DeMarco has successful surgery for polyps on her vocal cords

KCRA’s Emmy-winning journalist Kellie DeMarco had successful vocal cord surgery Thursday, according to her official Facebook page.
DeMarco posted a video earlier this week explaining that a vocal cord surgery would be the reason she would not be featured on air for the next couple of weeks.
A post on DeMarco’s Facebook page said that she was “doing ok” at home resting after surgeons removed polyps on her vocal cords Thursday.
“I have to admit – it was awful – but I’m happy it’s behind me now and I’m home resting,” she wrote. “There is something to be said about lots of positive energy and I certainly felt that all day!”
