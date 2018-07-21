Reporter Tom Miller leaves KCRA to anchor in Texas, signing off with 'mixed emotions'

Local TV news reporter Tom Miller has left KCRA 3, as he announced on social media that Friday was his last day with the Sacramento station.

Miller will move to Texas, where he’ll serve as a reporter and anchor in Austin, according to an Instagram post featuring a “Good Luck” cake.

In the photo’s caption, Miller said his departure was accompanied by “mixed emotions.” He had been with the station for about three years, he said, and made strong friendships.

About a week earlier, general assignment reporter Kathy Park also left the Sacramento station. Park took her career to the national level by joining NBC News as a correspondent.

There has been a notable amount of turnover in reporters and anchors at Sacramento TV stations in recent months, and KCRA has been no exception. Dana Griffin left KCRA for a weekend anchoring position in South Carolina. Eileen Javora departed from KCRA to help out with her family’s winery.

Recent additions to KCRA include Melanie Hunter (from Arizona) and Walter Makaula (from Miami).

The news of these staff changes is often broken by those involved, typically on-air or through their professional social media accounts. Early last week, two reporters and an anchor were added to the ABC10 ranks. All three announced their hiring on Instagram or Twitter.