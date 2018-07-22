KCRA to add new reporter Emily Maher

A new reporter will hit Channel 3 as Kentucky-based Emily Maher joins the KCRA team.

According to a post on Maher’s official Facebook page, Maher has left Kentucky local station WLKY in order to work at its sister station KCRA.

“While I’m beyond excited for this opportunity, it’s very bittersweet to leave this incredible team and amazing city,” Maher said in a tweet.

Maher reported at a local news station — 40/29 News (KHBS-KHOG) — in Northwest Arkansas before working at WLKY in Louisville, according to her website.





Maher appears to be the latest addition for KCRA, which has made a few other staff changes in the past week.