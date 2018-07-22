A look at recent arrivals and departures of Sacramento TV personalities

By
There have been a lot of changes in the television broadcast landscape of Sacramento. Here's a look at the past six months, who's come and who's gone where.
KCRA to add new reporter Emily Maher

By Claire Morgan

July 22, 2018 08:47 PM

A new reporter will hit Channel 3 as Kentucky-based Emily Maher joins the KCRA team.

According to a post on Maher’s official Facebook page, Maher has left Kentucky local station WLKY in order to work at its sister station KCRA.

“While I’m beyond excited for this opportunity, it’s very bittersweet to leave this incredible team and amazing city,” Maher said in a tweet.

Maher reported at a local news station — 40/29 News (KHBS-KHOG) — in Northwest Arkansas before working at WLKY in Louisville, according to her website.

Maher appears to be the latest addition for KCRA, which has made a few other staff changes in the past week.

