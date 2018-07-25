Channel 40 weatherman Darren Peck departs station for ‘an opportunity in Seattle’

Channel 40 meteorologist Darren Peck is trading reports of the Delta Breeze, wildfires and valley heat for gray skies and wet, rainy forecasts in Seattle.
The longtime weatherman reported the Sacramento area forecast for the last time Wednesday at the Fox affiliate KTXL. His colleagues offered goodbyes and wishes of good luck with a special segment on the morning show.
The segment showed some of Peck’s “finest moments” with Fox 40 over the past seven years, including bloopers, funny on-air moments and some of Peck’s interactions with the station’s resident cat, Chroma Kitty, who frequents the outdoor weather set.
The video montage ended with a message from the station that read “Bye, Darren. Thanks for all the memories. Love, Fox 40.”
Anchors Simone De Alba, Martina Del Bonta and Paul Robins, followed the video with a conversation about their time together. The crew presented Peck with a Seattle-themed cake and gave him a card.
“There’s an opportunity in Seattle,” Peck said during the segment. “They need somebody to come up and fill in some gaps up there, so I’m gonna go up there and try out the Pacific Northwest for a little while. This was not an easy decision by any means. I love Northern California and I love working with all of you guys.”
Robins wrote a Facebook post announcing his friend and co-worker’s departure.
“The best dang weatherman in the world is leaving us,” Robins wrote. “Darren has been a wonderful friend as we have worked together for the last seven years. He’s one of the brightest, most capable and clever people I’ve ever known, and I’ll miss him a bunch.”
Followers of Robins posted messages of support, wishing Peck luck and “great success” as well as telling stories about watching Peck on the morning broadcast for many years.
“This was Darren’s choice and we will miss him,” Monika Diaz, KTXL’s news director, told The Bee. “We wish him the best in Seattle.”
