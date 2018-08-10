Netflix series hosted by Davis native Hasan Minhaj now has a name and an air date

It’s not his first foray on Netflix, but Davis-born comedian Hasan Minhaj is bringing his mix of humor and social and political commentary back to the platform this fall.

Announced earlier this year and billed as the first-ever U.S. talk show with an Indian-American host, Minhaj unveiled the name and release date for his upcoming program in a 10-second teaser trailer Thursday on social media.

“Patriot Act” will premiere exclusively on Netflix on Sunday, Oct. 28, covering topics including modern politics and culture.

Its first season will consist of 32 episodes, released weekly instead of in Netflix’s all-at-once, binge-friendly style, as the Hollywood Reporter wrote in March.

Last year, Minhaj hit Netflix with his well-received standup special, “Homecoming King.” The hourlong show was filmed at the Mondavi Center in Davis, and his material included a few Sacramento-specific references as the now-32-year-old chronicled the struggles of his youth as an Indian-American with immigrant parents.

Minhaj is also bringing his new standup tour to North America starting Saturday. His closest stop to Sacramento or Davis appears to be Los Angeles, where he’ll kick off the tour this weekend, according to his Twitter page.

Minhaj’s on-screen resume includes a role as “Daily Show” correspondent during Jon Stewart’s time as host. Minhaj also emceed the 2016 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, from which President Donald Trump was absent.

And, as he recalls to uproarious laughter in “Homecoming King,” Minhaj also once appeared in a Pizza Hut commercial that premiered years ago during March Madness.