Reporter from Fox affiliate in Arkansas joins Fox 40 in Sacramento

There’s a new face at Fox 40, Sacramento’s KTXL affiliate.
Her name is Charmaine Nero and she was introduced to the community via an Instagram post from the news station Tuesday.
The news reporter is a native of Long Island, New York, with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Brooklyn College and a master’s degree from Columbia Graduate School of Journalism, according to Nero’s Facebook page.
Her interest in journalism began with an internship at Fox 5 New York and the New York Film Academy, where she gained many of the skills needed for a career in broadcast media.
Nero also won several scholarships, awards and fellowships during her college years, including a 2015 fellowship that allowed her to cover the NBA All-Star games.
The reporter announced on her social media channels on July 25 that she would be joining Fox 40. She previously worked for Fox 16 in Little Rock, Arkansas.
