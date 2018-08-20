‘#Livingmydream’: Spanish-language TV reporter excited to join Univision Sacramento

The newest face in Sacramento’s TV news scene will serve the region’s Spanish-speaking audience.
Yomara Lopez begins her new role as a reporter at Sacramento’s Univision Network this week, she announced Monday on her professional Facebook page. She was previously in Texas reporting for Telemundo Austin.
Roughly translated, Lopez’s post announces her move to Sacramento’s Univision channel, thanks her followers and concludes (in English) with “#Livingmydream.”
Lopez will join Univision as a multimedia journalist, according to Media Moves, a digital publication focused on highlighting Latinos in the news media.
Telemundo Austin won an Emmy award in 2017 for Best Daytime Newscast. Lopez also has anchoring experience for Telemundo Oklahoma, Media Moves reports.
Lopez left the Austin station Aug. 10 and Monday is her first day on Sacramento TV. She’ll contribute to the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. weekday newscasts, according to Media Moves.
About 16 percent of Sacramento’s population are native Spanish speakers, compared to 22 percent in Austin, according to government data.
