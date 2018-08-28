Coming, going, returning: Here are 3 recent on-air changes at local TV news stations

In another busy week for local TV news shakeups, at least three journalists have recently announced arrivals or departures from Sacramento-area stations.
One of them, Eric Harryman, is making his return to his former station, Fox 40. Currently an anchor at NBC 6 in Florida, Harryman is a Sonoma State University grad who spent a previous stint with the Sacramento news channel. He announced his return in an Instagram video with future colleague, anchor Nikki Laurenzo, exclaiming that he’ll be re-joining Fox 40 at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Marlei Martinez tweeted Tuesday morning that she’s “excited to join” KCRA 3 this week as a news reporter. Martinez most recently worked for WVTM 13 in Alabama.
On the departing side, multimedia journalist Ken Mashinchi announced (also via Twitter) that Sunday was his last day at Fox 40, saying he’s accepted a position as a public information officer at UC Merced. Mashinchi covered Stockton-area news for the station.
