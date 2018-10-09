‘Please stay tuned’: Energetic CBS13 anchor Bethany Crouch to depart from station

Sacramento TV anchor and reporter Bethany Crouch is signing off from CBS13 and CW31 Tuesday after two years at the stations, according to her social media accounts.
In an emotional Instagram post publicly announcing her departure from CBS13 and sister station CW31’s Good Day Sacramento program, Crouch cites influence from multiple books she has recently read “at exactly the perfect moment.” Crouch said authors encouraged her by promoting “open reflection, growth, healing and relentlessly passionate pursuit of joy,” she wrote.
Crouch did not announce the next phase of her career.
“Please stay tuned and stay in touch as I very much look forward to sharing openly my next endeavor,” Crouch wrote.
