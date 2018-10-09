Former Fox 40 anchor Bethany Crouch changes microphones in preparation for “Good Day Sacramento” on CW31.
‘Please stay tuned’: Energetic CBS13 anchor Bethany Crouch to depart from station

October 09, 2018 09:34 AM

Sacramento TV anchor and reporter Bethany Crouch is signing off from CBS13 and CW31 Tuesday after two years at the stations, according to her social media accounts.

In an emotional Instagram post publicly announcing her departure from CBS13 and sister station CW31’s Good Day Sacramento program, Crouch cites influence from multiple books she has recently read “at exactly the perfect moment.” Crouch said authors encouraged her by promoting “open reflection, growth, healing and relentlessly passionate pursuit of joy,” she wrote.

Crouch did not announce the next phase of her career.

“Please stay tuned and stay in touch as I very much look forward to sharing openly my next endeavor,” Crouch wrote.

Crouch joined CBS13 in October 2016 after more than nine years with Fox40’s morning show, another Sacramento station. Her contract with Fox40 was not renewed.

In a previous feature by The Bee, Crouch described herself as a “naturally energetic person” (when she has her coffee), who considered 4:30 a.m. sleeping in.

Tuesday October 9th...tomorrow. WOW!! This date has felt so far off. Now, I am hours from departing from CBS13 & Good Day Sacramento. So many emotions. So many opportunitues to face, sit with and move through my fears of leaving this chapter behind and stepping into a place of more vulnerability. More authentincity. More openness. Amidst my preparation for departure, several authors have impacted me. The Surrender Experiment by Michael A. Singer has been revolutionary for navigating the unfolding uncertainty of my life. Jen Sincero's rock star of a book, "You Are a Badass!" is packed with general not-to-be-missed motivating awesomeness. AND then, my current flame, "You-nicorn", the charmingly creative, open, honest, funny & fun 30 day guide to living a most unicorny life by our own Grass Valley gal, Danielle A. Vincent. Within the last 6months, these books each appeared, or were recommended...at exactly the perfect moment. Each, encapsulating the author's open reflection, growth, healing and relentlessly passionate pursuit of joy. My last story on Good Day Sacramento tomorrow morning will highlight Outlaw Soaps, the company born from Danielle's personal quest to live her very best You-nicorny life and her unwillingness to settle for playing small, a mission I too am navigating. ***** Danielle, you asked for a response to your book, here it is: As I read You-nicorn, I am heartened, seeing glimmers & reflections of some of the self work I've embraced along my journey. I love the personalized path your book takes, inviting delicious, if at times uncomfortable, introspection. It is your accessibly raw, open, encouraging, all at once gentle and playfully pushy invitation toward something more. I celebrate your inclusion of mental health; a crucial piece of the deep dive into self awareness, self acceptance and self love. It would serve us, every one, the observance of the mind. The quieting. The juicy spaciousness for new. ***** With that, I sleep now, as tomorrow is very nearly here and I have a show to anchor, at least once more. Please stay tuned and stay in touch as I very much look forward to sharing openly my next endeavor. Blessings

