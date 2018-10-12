Meteorologist Adam Epstein joins Fox 40 morning news from Maine

Meteorologist Adam Epstein will start at Fox 40 on Oct. 22 to deliver the weather for the morning news weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Epstein’s arrival to KTXL comes after former Fox 40 meteorologist Darren Peck’s departure in July, who left to work in Seattle.
Epstein served as the weekend meteorologist for WGME in Portland, Maine, and previously worked as a meteorologist for New York outlets News 12 on Long Island, WENY in Elmira and Newswatch 16 in Ithaca.
Epstein earned a bachelor’s degree in meteorology from Cornell University, is certified by the American Meteorologist Society as a broadcast meteorologist, and has been nominated by the New England chapter of the Emmy Awards for Outstanding Weather Anchor twice, according to a news release from Tribune Media, the parent company of Fox 40.
Comments