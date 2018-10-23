Carlos Herrera, newest local TV reporter, joins ABC10

Another new face has arrived in Sacramento’s TV news landscape.

Multimedia journalist Carlos Herrera, formerly reporting in Arizona, joined ABC10 on Monday. He celebrated the first day at his new gig, and end of his vacation, on Facebook, where he shared the news in both English and Spanish.

Herrera is a Hollywood native with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a minor in Spanish language journalism from CSU Northridge, according to his professional Facebook page. His time at worked at KGUN9 in Tucson until late September.

Herrera is the latest hire in the Sacramento market among a series of TV news arrivals and departures at ABC10, Fox 40, KCRA and CBS13.