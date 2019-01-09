CNN’s Lisa Ling explores family’s ties to Folsom, Hop Sing Palace on PBS show

Journalist and CNN host Lisa Ling will appear on an upcoming episode of the PBS series “Finding Your Roots.”

As the program’s title suggests, Ling will explore her roots – in the Sacramento area.

Airing Jan. 22 on PBS local affiliate KVIE, the episode titled “Reporting on the Reporters” will focus on Ling, Ann Curry and Christiane Amanpour and their family trees, according to a PBS episode description.

Ling’s local ties are deep: She was born in Carmichael, graduated from Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks, and her grandfather opened Hop Sing Palace on Sutter Street in Folsom.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Ling said in a previous interview that Hop Sing Palace was Folsom’s first Chinese restaurant, opened in the 1950s as Hop Sing Eat Shoppe at a different spot on Sutter Street.

“I spent 17 years of my life being very ashamed of being Chinese-American,” Ling says in a preview for the upcoming episode.

A post by Historic Folsom District on Facebook put some spotlight on Ling’s local ties. Many users who commented on the historic district’s Facebook post said they had no idea Ling had ties to Folsom or the Sacramento region.

Ling, 45, has hosted “This is Life with Lisa Ling” on CNN since 2014.

“Finding Your Roots” is in its fifth season. The series is hosted by Henry Louis Gates Jr. Its 2019 premiere on Tuesday featured “A Song of Ice and Fire” author George R.R. Martin and actor Andy Samberg.

The Jan. 22 episode will air locally on KVIE at 8 p.m.