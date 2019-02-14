TV

A wet welcome: ABC10 gets new meteorologist, Carley Gomez

By Michael McGough

February 14, 2019 12:53 PM

Sacramento’s newest on-air meteorologist made it just in time for the storm.

Carley Gomez joined ABC10 this week, she announced on social media. Her first day was Wednesday – the same day Sacramento smashed decades-old records for rainfall and a day before El Niño conditions reached Northern California.

Gomez most recently reported the weather in Japan for NHK Newsline, where she covered typhoons and tropical storms. Before that she was based in Oregon.

