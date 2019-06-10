Longtime Sacramento TV personality Mark S. Allen wins 6th regional Emmy award

Sacramento TV personality Mark S. Allen wins 6th regional Emmy Longtime Sacramento TV host Mark S. Allen won a regional Emmy over the weekend for ABC10’s movie review and discussion program, “Extra Butter” at Saturday’s Northern California area Emmy awards. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Longtime Sacramento TV host Mark S. Allen won a regional Emmy over the weekend for ABC10’s movie review and discussion program, “Extra Butter” at Saturday’s Northern California area Emmy awards.

Longtime Sacramento TV host Mark S. Allen won a regional Emmy over the weekend for hosting the movie review and discussion program “Extra Butter.”

Allen took home the award for best on-air talent as a program host or reporter at Saturday’s 48th annual Northern California area Emmy awards, held in San Francisco.

“Extra Butter” airs on Channel 10 (KXTV) locally and is syndicated on the Armed Forces Network. It is also available online.





The accolade represents Allen’s sixth Emmy win, but his first as a host. The other five awards recognize Allen as a producer.

Allen, 54, has a long history in Sacramento’s local TV news business.

In recent years, he has had publicized struggles with alcohol. Allen in March 2016 resigned from “Good Day Sacramento” on Channel 31 (KMAX) after a DUI arrest the preceding December in Roseville. It was Allen’s second arrest for driving under the influence, with the first coming in 2006.

In an on-air apology announcing his resignation, Allen said he was “committed to making a fresh start” and had completed a monthlong program that has helped him “achieve and maintain sobriety.”

Allen then joined ABC10 in June 2016 for a second stint with the station. He launched his TV career there in an original run beginning in 1988.