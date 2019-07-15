ABC10 welcomes new Sac & Co morning host – and she has a Kings connection

A look at recent arrivals and departures of Sacramento TV personalities There have been a lot of changes in the television broadcast landscape of Sacramento. Here's a look at the past six months, who's come and who's gone where. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There have been a lot of changes in the television broadcast landscape of Sacramento. Here's a look at the past six months, who's come and who's gone where.

Sacramento-area TV news station ABC10 KXTV recently welcomed a new host to its morning entertainment and lifestyle show.

San Jose native Aubrey Aquino made her first appearance on Sac & Co Friday, where she explained her Sacramento roots.

Despite being raised in the Bay Area and studying at San Jose State University, Aquino landed her first TV jobs in Sacramento and was once a dancer for the Sacramento Kings, she said on air.

“I’m so looking forward to being here — it’s changed so much since I last lived here, but its just been a great warm welcome,” Aquino said. “Everyone’s been so great here at ABC10 and I have tons of community members here that are just really excited for me, so I think it’s going to be such a great ride.”

The mother of two previously covered entertainment and lifestyle in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Miami, according to Sac & Co.

Aquino said she was looking forward to exploring the new Sacramento, whose restaurant scene has bloomed in the last several years and has seen a flurry of developments.

Sac & Co airs weekdays at 9 a.m.

I’ve got a new gig! https://t.co/39l6hdebx8 — Aubrey Aquino (@aubreyanne) July 12, 2019