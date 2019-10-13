Fresno State alumna and Central Valley native coming to CBS 13 from Las Vegas station

SHARE COPY LINK

CBS 13 will soon be getting a new TV reporter.

Renee Santos announced on her Instagram page that she will be leaving News 3 in Las Vegas Friday for Sacramento’s KOVR station in her home state.

“Thank you Vegas. This has been such an incredible experience in my career,” Santos said on her Instagram post. “I’m beyond grateful to return home to California.”

Santos, an Emmy-nominated reporter, got her start in journalism as a sports anchor in Laredo, Texas, after getting a broadcast journalism degree in her hometown at California State University, Fresno, according to News 3.

She was hired at the Las Vegas station in September 2018.

Santos said she will be starting at CBS 13 in early November.