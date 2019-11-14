Simone De Alba announces departure from Fox40 as station continues anchor changes

According to her station bio, Simone De Alba joined Fox40 in 2015. Her last broadcast with the station is Friday, according to her public Facebook page. Facebook/Simone De Alba Fox40

Fox40 anchor Simone De Alba on Thursday announced her departure from the station via social media, with her final broadcast with the station set for Friday.

According to her station bio, De Alba joined the Fox40 news team in 2015. She did not announce future career plans, but said that she looked forward to taking some time off and enjoying the upcoming holiday season.

“Please know this was not a decision I made lightly. My choice to pursue other opportunities is rooted in a deep desire to keep growing and challenging myself as a journalist,” De Alba said in a Facebook post. “It’s hard to believe how fast time flies. I was offered the job in my mid twenties and it has proven to be the adventure of a lifetime.”

De Alba’s departure is the latest in a series of anchor changes for the station. This year The Sacramento Bee has reported on the departure of Ali Wolf in April and the return of Richard Sharp in October.

The station was acquired by Nexstar Media Group Inc. as part of a $6.4 billion deal with Tribune Media in September.